Tori Spelling and husband escorted out of restaurant by police

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott were escorted out of a restaurant by police after having an argument during dinner in LA on Friday night.

The couple appeared to be attracting attention from other restaurant goers as they were having a heated discussion — the cause of which is unknown — in the middle of the eatery.

Tori and Dean were dining out with their five children, Liam, nine, Stella, eight, Hattie, five, Finn, four, and one-year-old Beau.

The Los Angeles Police Department were called in to intervene on the couple's argument and escort them from the restaurant.

Behind closed doors, Tori's marriage to Dean is in 'shambles',reports.

"Tori and Dean’s marriage is in shambles despite having a sit down last week to try to make it work," a source told the outlet. "They made an attempt to use the tools given to them by their therapist to create a healthy environment for the kids but it isn’t working.”

Tori apparently feels Dean 'isn't helping out with the kids', according to the publication's insider.

Last week, police were reportedly called by Dean to do a 'welfare check' on his 44-year-old wife, according to ET.

However, the actress is seemingly putting her troubles behind her as she recently announced on her Instagram she was returning to work with former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Jennie Garth.

