Ariana Grande's inspiring message to fans

Ariana Grande has inspired a new social media movement of fans sending her selfies after she inspired them to embrace self-love.

The hashtag #selfiesforAriana was born after the singer encouraged her loyal followers to stop cropping and block their faces with emoji's in the photos they take with her.

"I love meeting y’all out and about, it makes me so happy!” the 24-year-old singer said on Instagram.

“But it makes me so sad when y’all don’t put your faces in the photos or put emojis over your faces or ask to not be in them! You show me so much unconditional love all the time no matter what TF I look like."

She continued by asking fans to show themselves the same kindness.

"You deserve to show yourselves that same kindness," She said. "Please learn to give that to yourselves! You will get there and you deserve it and I love you the very same way! Sweet dreams."

Then something beautiful happened.

Fans reacted with an outpour of self-love, with many stepping out of their comfort zone and posting photos of themselves on social media, using the hashtag #SelfiesForAriana.

Most of the posts were also accompanied by beautiful messages about how the singer had inspired them to be more confident in themselves and their bodies.

#SelfiesForAriana to the person who gives me confidence and teaches me to love myself. i love you ♡ pic.twitter.com/YrA0EDLnPs — larah (@grandefemale) March 11, 2018

#SelfiesForAriana it's because of ariana that i am not ashamed of my color. that I am proud of my beauty. because she showed her confidence , i started to show mine. she is my inspiration , i love her so so much. pic.twitter.com/15Xo1ofQ9I — ًmaria (@agbskey) March 11, 2018

thank you for always always always making us feel so loved @ArianaGrande these are for u :) ♡ #SelfiesForAriana pic.twitter.com/hWLBRS35BR — martina (@herforevagirl) March 11, 2018

#SelfiesForAriana to the person who always make me feel comfortable and confident and happy in my own skin, i love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/qeKPnY0kU1 — ☁️ (@moonlightjoshh) March 11, 2018

#SelfiesForAriana thank you ariana, for showing me that a little confidence is all i need. pic.twitter.com/GN9oolpGCC — katie (@quitkatie) March 11, 2018

Showing her appreciation, Ariana went on to say, "Y'all are such a light in my life thank you for making my day already. Love you miss u still."

And it's messages like these that we should be seeing more of on social media.

