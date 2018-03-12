Ariana Grande's inspiring message to fans

News

The hashtag #selfiesforAriana was born after the singer encouraged her loyal followers to stop cropping and block their faces with emoji's in the photos they take with her.

"I love meeting y’all out and about, it makes me so happy!” the 24-year-old singer said on Instagram.

Ariana Grande posted this inspirational message on her Instagram story on Sunday. Source: Instagram/arianagrande

“But it makes me so sad when y’all don’t put your faces in the photos or put emojis over your faces or ask to not be in them! You show me so much unconditional love all the time no matter what TF I look like."

She continued by asking fans to show themselves the same kindness.

The 24-year-old singer has always been devoted to her fans. Source: Getty

"You deserve to show yourselves that same kindness," She said. "Please learn to give that to yourselves! You will get there and you deserve it and I love you the very same way! Sweet dreams."

Then something beautiful happened.

Fans reacted with an outpour of self-love, with many stepping out of their comfort zone and posting photos of themselves on social media, using the hashtag #SelfiesForAriana.

Most of the posts were also accompanied by beautiful messages about how the singer had inspired them to be more confident in themselves and their bodies.











Showing her appreciation, Ariana went on to say, "Y'all are such a light in my life thank you for making my day already. Love you miss u still."

Ariana Grande then shared her appreciation for her fans selfie movement. Source: Instagram/arianagrande

And it's messages like these that we should be seeing more of on social media.

