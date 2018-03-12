What I'm A Celeb stars eat when they get out of jungle

News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

The final three celebrities will leave the I'm A Celeb jungle tonight.

And after weeks of living off bugs and basic food in the South African wild, we're sure the camp mates will be looking forward to their first proper meal.

But what exactly do the stars tuck into after weeks of deprivation and stomach churning feeds?

What I'm A Celeb stars eat

Ex-Geordie Shore star Vicky enjoyed spaghetti bolognese when she left the jungle last night. Source: Ten

Well, Be has discovered the first meals aren't as indulgent as you might think. But they defo still rock the world of those eating them!

Most recent evictee Vicky Pattison was booted from the jungle last night and after, she enjoyed a hearty plate of spaghetti bolognese.

Vicky had been forced to eat some unimaginable things before being voted off the show. Source: Ten

"Get in," the British reality star said as the Italian favourite was revealed.

Simone Holtznagel had a similar reaction when she discovered her first feed was a tasty serving of ravioli.

Somehow she makes her ravioli look sexy. Source: Ten

"Oh my gosh," the 24-year-old said. "I'm going to weep."

Both girls had been extremely admirable with their willingness to eat gross things to win ordinary meals for their camp mates during their time on the show, with Sim even eating crocodile spleen during one Bush Tucker Trial.

Australia's Next Top Model star Sim ate some disgusting things in the jungle, including crocodile spleen. Source: Ten

EWW!

Her rumoured love interest Josh Gibson, 33, seemed pretty happy with his pub-grub meal, chicken burger and chips.

Judging from the look on his face, the former AFL player really enjoyed it.

Josh Gibson indulged in pub classic, chicken burger and chips. Yum! Source: Ten

Psychic Jackie Gillies stayed with the bistro inspired menu and chose to eat a schnitty with peppercorn gravy once she was evicted last week.

The 37-year-old had a look of pure indulgence on her face as she took her first mouthful of the Aussie staple.

Psychic Jackie Gillies didn't predict she'd receive a schnitty after leaving camp. Source: Ten

Lisa Oldfield opted for a classic roast.

But while the Real Housewives of Sydney star was thrilled with her dinner, she seemed more delighted by the fact it was accompanied by salt and pepper.

The meals are hugely different to some of the awful things they eat on the show. Source: Ten

She literally lost it over the seasoning, something the camp mates had been deprived off during their stint in the wild.

"Oh gosh salt, I've missed you so much," she said as she sprinkled her meat and veg.

I'm a celeb meals

Kath and Kim's Peter Rowsthorn was all about the condiments. Source: Ten

Comedian Peter Rowsthorn was also totally sidetracked by the salt and pepper offered with his fillet steak, calling 'bills**t' when he saw them on his tray.

"For the love of God, salt," he exclaimed.

Talk about when #foodislife.

