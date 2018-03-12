News

What we learnt about Oprah from Gwyneth Paltrow

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Gwyneth Paltrow has taught us a thing or two about the iconic Oprah Winfrey in a chat for her first ever podcast on her health and wellness website.

The 64-year-old kept it totally real, opening up with some interesting admissions which including being an online stalker just like the rest of us.

Talking about being captivated by director Ava DuVernay, Oprah said, “I Googled her," and then candidly confessed she wanted to become her friend, before actually making it happen.

Oprah Winfrey featured as the first guest speaker on Gwyneth Paltrow's new Goop podcast. Source: Getty

Who else can totally relate?

Oprah also admitted why she isn’t seen with her long-time partner Stedman Graham in public very often.

Oprah Winfrey, pictured with long-time partner Stedman Graham, revealed they don't step out in public too often so to avoid tabloid articles. Source: Instagram/oprah

"Every time there's a new photograph there's a new story," the Wrinkle In Time star said.

But some of the most intriguing revelations came from discussions surrounding the #MeToo movement.

The talk show host admits that she saw the #MeToo movement 'had been coming for a while', adding that it just needed something or someone to set it off… which happened when the scandal broke surrounding movie maker Harvey Weinstein.

Despite being friendly with Harvey back in the day, Oprah revealed she always thought he was a 'bully'.

"I was in Chicago, in my own little world, but what I knew about Harvey was that Harvey was a bully and that if Harvey's on the phone, you didn't want to take the call because you're going to get bullied in some way," she confessed.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah shared their perspectives on the #MeToo movement, saying they saw it coming. Source: Instagram/goop

Woah.

Unable to keep her talk show host habits at bay, Oprah then put the spotlight back on Paltrow, asking if she was triggered by all the stories about Harvey Weinstein before coming forward with her own personal experience..

"I didn't feel safe to do it, but I felt I had a responsibility to do it," she replied.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared that she was especially terrified to come forward with her personal experience with Weinstein. Source: Getty

Oprah now hopes the #MeToo movement will extend beyond sexual harassment and be something people can use to call out against any kind of abusive behaviour.

"Not only am I not going to take your sexual harassment, I'm not going to take any of your bulls..., period, you know?" she said. "I think we're on our way there."

If Gwyneth's future podcasts are going to be this inspiring, we are totally here for it.

