Is Sharon Stone, 60, engaged to her 41-year-old toyboy?

No one would ever think it, but Sharon Stone has just turned 60 and she may have just got engaged to her toyboy lover to mark the occasion.

The actress was seen on a beach stroll with boyfriend Angelo Boffa, 41, with a diamond ring on that finger.

Trying to tell us something, Sharon?

It definitely looked like the couple had a lot to celebrate as they cosied up on the beach in Miami.

The pair both looked utterly smitten with one another. How adorable.

Sharon and Angelo were first went public with their relationship in January, although it is unknown how the singer met her Italian entrepreneur boyfriend.

The star has been married twice before to television producer Michael Greenburg and executive editor of The San Francisco Examiner Phil Bronstein whom she has an adopted son, Roan, with.

Sharon has two other adopted sons Laird Vonne and Quinn Kelly.

