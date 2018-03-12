News

Is Sharon Stone, 60, engaged to her 41-year-old toyboy?

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

No one would ever think it, but Sharon Stone has just turned 60 and she may have just got engaged to her toyboy lover to mark the occasion.

The actress was seen on a beach stroll with boyfriend Angelo Boffa, 41, with a diamond ring on that finger.

Trying to tell us something, Sharon?

Sharon Stone Angelo Boffa Miami engaged

Sharon Stone was seen on a beach stroll with boyfriend Angelo Boffa, 41, with a diamond ring on that finger. Source: Mega

Sharon Stone Angelo Boffa Miami kissing

It definitely looked like the couple had a lot to celebrate as they cosied up on the beach in Miami. Source: Mega

It definitely looked like the couple had a lot to celebrate as they cosied up on the beach in Miami.

The pair both looked utterly smitten with one another. How adorable.

The couple looked happy as they relaxed on the beach together. Source: Mega

Sharon and Angelo were first went public with their relationship in January, although it is unknown how the singer met her Italian entrepreneur boyfriend.

The pair both looked utterly smitten with one another. How adorable. Source: Mega

The star has been married twice before to television producer Michael Greenburg and executive editor of The San Francisco Examiner Phil Bronstein whom she has an adopted son, Roan, with.

Sharon has two other adopted sons Laird Vonne and Quinn Kelly.

