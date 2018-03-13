Shannon Noll: 'Always the runner up'

Shannon Noll has missed out on first place again, this time on I'm A Celeb when Fiona O'Loughlin was crowned the Queen of the Jungle on Monday night.

The singer entered the world of showbiz back in 2003 on Australian Idol where — just like his recent stint in the South African bush — he came second place.

Now people have taken to social media to point out the humour in history repeating itself, in a series of memes and tweets.

Here's our fave:

Haha classic @NOLLSIE I always cum second does that mean I'm doing a nollsie.!! — SDawg (@ctrlAltDelM8) March 12, 2018

Shannon Noll. Coming second in Australian reality show competitions since 2003. #ImACelebrityAU — Ashton Taylor (@ashton_taylor26) March 12, 2018

Shannon Noll is condemned to finish second forever, it seems. #ImACelebrityAU — Ashley Rose (@AshleyRose432) March 12, 2018

Shannon noll came second again this time on I’m a celeb get me out of here 😂😂😂😂 — Amy (@niamssalute) March 12, 2018

poor @NOLLSIE, always the bridesmaid, never the bride. — Steve Grant (@PabloR0driguez) March 12, 2018

Event Shannon's famous friends couldn't resist having a laugh about it, with 2DayFM Breakfast host Grant Denyer tweeting, 'it’s not an Aussie reality TV comp unless Shannon Noll comes 2nd.'

Former Australian Idol host Osher also took to Twitter to joke about the outcome, blaming Dr Chris Brown for the result.

For the record I had nothing to do with Shannon coming 2nd again. @drchrisbrown this one’s on you. #ImACelebrityAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) March 12, 2018

While fellow Idol contestant Guy Sebastian — who stole the crown back in 2003 on the singing show — teased that he'd got repetitive strain injury from voting for his jungle rival all night. LOL.

My finger is still so sore from voting for @FionaOLoughlin_ bad luck @NOLLSIE #ImACelebrityAU — Guy Sebastian (@GuySebastian) March 12, 2018

Both Shannon and Fiona have appeared on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O on Tuesday morning, where the 42-year-old took the ribbing in good spirits.

"Always the runner up" he said, adding Fiona was in a 'better hotel that I am because she won and I lost.'

You'll always be a winner in our eyes Shannon.

