Shannon Noll: 'Always the runner up'

Shannon Noll has missed out on first place again, this time on I'm A Celeb when Fiona O'Loughlin was crowned the Queen of the Jungle on Monday night.
The singer entered the world of showbiz back in 2003 on Australian Idol where — just like his recent stint in the South African bush — he came second place.
Now people have taken to social media to point out the humour in history repeating itself, in a series of memes and tweets.
Here's our fave:
Event Shannon's famous friends couldn't resist having a laugh about it, with 2DayFM Breakfast host Grant Denyer tweeting, 'it’s not an Aussie reality TV comp unless Shannon Noll comes 2nd.'
Former Australian Idol host Osher also took to Twitter to joke about the outcome, blaming Dr Chris Brown for the result.
While fellow Idol contestant Guy Sebastian — who stole the crown back in 2003 on the singing show — teased that he'd got repetitive strain injury from voting for his jungle rival all night. LOL.
Both Shannon and Fiona have appeared on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O on Tuesday morning, where the 42-year-old took the ribbing in good spirits.
"Always the runner up" he said, adding Fiona was in a 'better hotel that I am because she won and I lost.'
You'll always be a winner in our eyes Shannon.
