Shannon Noll: 'Always the runner up'

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Shannon Noll has missed out on first place again, this time on I'm A Celeb when Fiona O'Loughlin was crowned the Queen of the Jungle on Monday night.

The singer entered the world of showbiz back in 2003 on Australian Idol where — just like his recent stint in the South African bush — he came second place.

Now people have taken to social media to point out the humour in history repeating itself, in a series of memes and tweets.

Shannon Noll comes second again

Shannon Noll has come second on the 2018 series of I'm A Celeb, just like he did on Australian Idol in 2003. Source: Ten

Shannon Noll came second Idol

He was runner up on Idol, losing to Guy Sebastian. Source: Getty

Here's our fave:









Fiona O'Loughlin won I'm A Celeb this year. Source: Ten

Event Shannon's famous friends couldn't resist having a laugh about it, with 2DayFM Breakfast host Grant Denyer tweeting, 'it’s not an Aussie reality TV comp unless Shannon Noll comes 2nd.'

Former Australian Idol host Osher also took to Twitter to joke about the outcome, blaming Dr Chris Brown for the result.

Grant Denyer couldn't resist having a laugh about the fact Shannon lost. Again. Source: Twitter/GrantDenyer



While fellow Idol contestant Guy Sebastian — who stole the crown back in 2003 on the singing show — teased that he'd got repetitive strain injury from voting for his jungle rival all night. LOL.



Both Shannon and Fiona have appeared on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O on Tuesday morning, where the 42-year-old took the ribbing in good spirits.

Shannon with winner Fiona and third place Anthony Green. Source: Ten

"Always the runner up" he said, adding Fiona was in a 'better hotel that I am because she won and I lost.'

You'll always be a winner in our eyes Shannon.

