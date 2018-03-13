News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
MAFS' Tracey slams baby reports in sassiest way ever

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Married At First Sight star Tracey Jewel has shut down reports she is pregnant with Dean Wells' baby in the sassiest way ever.

Rumours started when Tracey was reported as rocking a 'rather prominent bump' in NW yesterday.

The life coach also had discussed having kids with Dean to the magazine.

Dean Wells Tracey Jewel MAFS pregnant

Tracey Jewel has shut down reports she is pregnant with Dean Wells' child. Source: Nine

"Dean is such a wild card," she said. "I reckon he'd be a fun dad one minute and super strict the next."

However, Tracey was quick to shut down the mag's pregnancy claims in a sassy post on Instagram.

"Do I look pregnant?" she posted on her Instagram story showing off her very toned abs.

Does she look pregnant? We think not. Source: Instagram / traceyjewel_ify

We'd say definitely not pregnant, Tracey.

The 35-year-old already has an eight-year-old daughter, Grace, with her ex-husband.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

