MAFS' Tracey slams baby reports in sassiest way ever

Married At First Sight star Tracey Jewel has shut down reports she is pregnant with Dean Wells' baby in the sassiest way ever.

Rumours started when Tracey was reported as rocking a 'rather prominent bump' in NW yesterday.

The life coach also had discussed having kids with Dean to the magazine.

"Dean is such a wild card," she said. "I reckon he'd be a fun dad one minute and super strict the next."

However, Tracey was quick to shut down the mag's pregnancy claims in a sassy post on Instagram.

"Do I look pregnant?" she posted on her Instagram story showing off her very toned abs.

We'd say definitely not pregnant, Tracey.

The 35-year-old already has an eight-year-old daughter, Grace, with her ex-husband.

