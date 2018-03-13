Stranger Things creators respond to 'verbal abuse' claims

The Duffer Brothers, a sibling duo behind Netflix hit Stranger Things, have said that they are ‘deeply upset’ over allegations that they verbally abused crew-members on the show.

Peyton Brown, a production coordinator, took to Instagram last week to say that she would not be working on series three of the show after allegedly witnessing ‘two men in high positions of power’ on the series ‘verbally abusing multiple women’.

She confirmed in a comment with another user that the two men were indeed the Duffers, Matt and Ross.

“I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP,” she said.

“Enough is enough.”

However, in a joint statement, Matt and Ross Duffer have denied such allegations.

“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set,” they said.

“Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologise. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterise our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else.

“We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions,” they added.

Netflix also said that it had investigated the claims, but found no evidence of misconduct.

“We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing,” the streaming service said in a statement.

“Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well.”

The Instagram post has now been deleted.

