News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

Stranger Things creators respond to 'verbal abuse' claims

Ben Arnold
Yahoo7 Be /

The Duffer Brothers, a sibling duo behind Netflix hit Stranger Things, have said that they are ‘deeply upset’ over allegations that they verbally abused crew-members on the show.

Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'
1:12

Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'
Puppies Help Bring a Smile to Terminally Ill Girl's Face
0:46

Puppies Help Bring a Smile to Terminally Ill Girl's Face
This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film&rsquo;s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
2:11

Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
2:42

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
0:59

Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
0:40

Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
Rare snowfall blankets Rome - and Vatican - in beautiful white
1:58

Rare snowfall blankets Rome - and Vatican - in beautiful white
Paragliding Skier Triggers Avalanche
1:53

Paragliding Skier Triggers Avalanche
Fiona slams 'racist pig' David Oldfield on I'm A Celeb
0:39

Fiona slams 'racist pig' David Oldfield on I'm A Celeb
 

Peyton Brown, a production coordinator, took to Instagram last week to say that she would not be working on series three of the show after allegedly witnessing ‘two men in high positions of power’ on the series ‘verbally abusing multiple women’.

She confirmed in a comment with another user that the two men were indeed the Duffers, Matt and Ross.

Stranger Things creators respond to abuse claims

The Duffer Brothers have reacted to the claims they are 'verbally abusive' on set of Stranger Things. Source: Getty


“I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP,” she said.

“Enough is enough.”

Peyton Brown made the allegations on International Women's Day via her social media accounts. Source: Instagram/PeytonnBrown

However, in a joint statement, Matt and Ross Duffer have denied such allegations.

“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set,” they said.

“Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologise. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterise our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else.

“We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions,” they added.

Netflix also said that it had investigated the claims, but found no evidence of misconduct.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most popular shows. Source: Netflix

“We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing,” the streaming service said in a statement.

“Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well.”

The Instagram post has now been deleted.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top