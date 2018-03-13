News

Cameron Diaz: 'I'm done'

Cameron Diaz: 'I'm done'

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Cameron Diaz hasn't appeared on the big screen in a while and Selma Blair may just have revealed why.

The actress was one of Hollywood's biggest names in the nineties and noughties, starring in cult classics The Mask, There’s Something About Mary andCharlie’s Angels.

But apparently she's 'done' with acting and has no plans to return to the big screen.

Cameron Diaz retires at 45

According to Selma Blair, Cameron Diaz is finished with her acting career. Source: Getty

Selma, who worked with Cam in The Sweetest Thing back in 2002, made the bombshell revelation when asked if there was a chance of the movie having a sequel at the Oscar's Vanity Fair pre-party in LA last week.

"I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting, she's like 'I'm done'," she told the Daily Star, talking about a lunch date the pair had recently where it was discussed.

The actress' worked together on The Sweetest Thing in 2003. Source: Columbia Pictures

Selma Blair reveals Cameron Diaz has quit acting

Selma Blair at the Vanity Fair event where she made the bombshell. Source: Getty

Despite Selma addressing her comments to claim she was 'joking' about her mate Cam, there's no denying she's slipped out of the limelight since marrying Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015.

The 45-year-old's last movie credits date back to 2014 when she released Bad Teacher 2, Sex Tape andThe Other Woman.

Her happy marriage is credited as the reason why Cameron no longer wants to work. Source: Getty

She also starred alongside Al Pacino in Bollywood flick Jewel Of India in 2015.

Extremely talented Cam has also been extremely quiet on social media, with her last Insta-post taking place during the American Presidential elections back in November 2016.

But as Selma, 45, pointed out, 'she doesn't need to make any more films.'

Back in 2015, Cameron married singer Benji Madden after just two weeks of dating. Source: Getty

"She has a pretty great life, I don't know what it would take to bring her back," she said.

At the start of 2018 it was reported that The Holiday actress was keen to start a family in US Weekly.

It followed rumours in 2017 that her and Benji were looking at adoption in order to have a child.

Cameron has yet to officially comment on her retirement.

