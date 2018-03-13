Cameron Diaz: 'I'm done'

Cameron Diaz hasn't appeared on the big screen in a while and Selma Blair may just have revealed why.

The actress was one of Hollywood's biggest names in the nineties and noughties, starring in cult classics The Mask, There’s Something About Mary andCharlie’s Angels.

But apparently she's 'done' with acting and has no plans to return to the big screen.

Selma, who worked with Cam in The Sweetest Thing back in 2002, made the bombshell revelation when asked if there was a chance of the movie having a sequel at the Oscar's Vanity Fair pre-party in LA last week.

"I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting, she's like 'I'm done'," she told the Daily Star, talking about a lunch date the pair had recently where it was discussed.

Despite Selma addressing her comments to claim she was 'joking' about her mate Cam, there's no denying she's slipped out of the limelight since marrying Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015.

The 45-year-old's last movie credits date back to 2014 when she released Bad Teacher 2, Sex Tape andThe Other Woman.

She also starred alongside Al Pacino in Bollywood flick Jewel Of India in 2015.

Extremely talented Cam has also been extremely quiet on social media, with her last Insta-post taking place during the American Presidential elections back in November 2016.

But as Selma, 45, pointed out, 'she doesn't need to make any more films.'

"She has a pretty great life, I don't know what it would take to bring her back," she said.

At the start of 2018 it was reported that The Holiday actress was keen to start a family in US Weekly.

It followed rumours in 2017 that her and Benji were looking at adoption in order to have a child.

Cameron has yet to officially comment on her retirement.

