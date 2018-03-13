News

Vicky Pattison: 'Having sex on TV made me the person I am now'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison admitted on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! she 'hated herself' for having sex on television.

But in an exclusive chat with Be following her exit from the jungle on Sunday, Vicky revealed that despite having sex on TV 'falling in the regretful category' she wouldn't change what happened.

"Everything I've done has made us the person I am now," she candidly admitted.

Vicky Pattison I'm A Celebrity Australia

While chatting exclusively to Be following her exit from the jungle, Vicky despite having sex on TV 'falling in the regretful category' she wouldn't change what happened. Source: Ten

"There's no point in trying to change it because there's nothing I can do," Vicky added.

Being the amazingly positive soul she is, the 30-year-old admitted she likes to focus on the positives learnt from the mistakes she has made.
Vicky Pattison

Vicky - posing here for an Ann Summers campaign - reflected on her time on Geordie Shore. Source: Instagram / vickypattison

The star has shaped an extremely successful career for herself and is now engaged to businessman John Noble. What more could she ask for?

"Every decision I've made has brought me to the career path I'm on," she said. "Every personal decision I've made has brought me to John."

Vicky and businessman John Noble got engaged last year. Source: Instagram / vickypattison

There's a very enlightened saying Vicky likes to go by, "You cannot be old and wise when you've never been young and daft."

"Put it this way I'm heading to be very old and wise because, god, I've had some young and daft years," she joked.

Touché, Vicky. Touché.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

