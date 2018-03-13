Vicky Pattison: 'Having sex on TV made me the person I am now'

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison admitted on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! she 'hated herself' for having sex on television.

But in an exclusive chat with Be following her exit from the jungle on Sunday, Vicky revealed that despite having sex on TV 'falling in the regretful category' she wouldn't change what happened.

"Everything I've done has made us the person I am now," she candidly admitted.

"There's no point in trying to change it because there's nothing I can do," Vicky added.

Being the amazingly positive soul she is, the 30-year-old admitted she likes to focus on the positives learnt from the mistakes she has made.

The star has shaped an extremely successful career for herself and is now engaged to businessman John Noble. What more could she ask for?

"Every decision I've made has brought me to the career path I'm on," she said. "Every personal decision I've made has brought me to John."

There's a very enlightened saying Vicky likes to go by, "You cannot be old and wise when you've never been young and daft."

"Put it this way I'm heading to be very old and wise because, god, I've had some young and daft years," she joked.

Touché, Vicky. Touché.

