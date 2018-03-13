'Couple': Josh and Simone's I'm A Celeb romance revealed?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! stars Simone Holtznagel and Josh Gibson have both been adamant they are like 'brother and sister', but social media posts since they've left the jungle say anything but that.

In a wild night of partying documented by Vicky Pattison, the Geordie Shore star referred to Josh and Simone as her 'favourite couple ever'.

She also showcased Simone spoon-feeding Josh.

We repeat SPOON-FEEDING. If that doesn't scream couple, we don't know what does.

However, we do understand Vicky might've been joking.

On the other hand, Simone also posted an interesting video to her Instagram where she is cuddling up to Josh, and making fun of their 'third wheel' Peter Rowsthorn.

"The famous three are back together," Josh says to the camera. "Except for Pete you're third wheel."

Is Josh trying to tell us something?

Alas, we do think it's all playing up to hearsay.

But we've still got our fingers crossed.

And to be honest, the way Simone was hugging Josh isn't how we would hug our siblings...

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram