Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

'Couple': Josh and Simone's I'm A Celeb romance revealed?

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! stars Simone Holtznagel and Josh Gibson have both been adamant they are like 'brother and sister', but social media posts since they've left the jungle say anything but that.

In a wild night of partying documented by Vicky Pattison, the Geordie Shore star referred to Josh and Simone as her 'favourite couple ever'.

She also showcased Simone spoon-feeding Josh.

Simone Holtznagel I'm A Celebrity Josh Gibson

Has Josh and Simone's I'm A Celeb romance been revealed? Ten

Vicky Pattison Josh Gibson Simone Holtznagel I'm A Celeb

Vicky Pattison showcased Simone spoon-feeding Josh and referred to them as her 'favourite couple ever'. Source: Instagram / vickypattison

We repeat SPOON-FEEDING. If that doesn't scream couple, we don't know what does.

However, we do understand Vicky might've been joking.

On the other hand, Simone also posted an interesting video to her Instagram where she is cuddling up to Josh, and making fun of their 'third wheel' Peter Rowsthorn.

"The famous three are back together," Josh says to the camera. "Except for Pete you're third wheel."

Simone Holtznagel Josh Gibson I'm A Celebrity

Third wheeling, Pete? Source: Instagram / moannn

Is Josh trying to tell us something?

Alas, we do think it's all playing up to hearsay.

But we've still got our fingers crossed.

And to be honest, the way Simone was hugging Josh isn't how we would hug our siblings...

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

