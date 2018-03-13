Biggest Bachelor In Paradise twist revealed

Osher Gunsberg threw his support behind a same-sex Bachelor or Bachelorette back in 2015.

Now it seems his vision for equality on the popular dating show may come true, as the latest promo for Bachelor in Paradise shows two of the girls form a strong connection — much to the dismay of their male admirers.

Megan Marx is seen locking lips with Elora Murger in the new trailer, and it's clearly more than just a friendly kiss.

Fire thrower Elora, 28 — who was an intruder in Matty J's season last year — is heard telling cameras the blonde is 'definitely my type' before a shot of them cuddling up together in bed appears on the screen.

“She’s absolutely gorgeous, she’s definitely my type of girl,” she says.

Megan, 28, initially vied for Richie Strahan's heart back in 2016, but then dated fellow contestant Tiffany Scanlon for several months after falling for each other while living in the house.

While Megan and her ex Tiffany met through the show, we never saw them fall in love on our screens, with their relationship happening after filming had wrapped. So this is an exciting Australian first.

While the same-sex twist is sure to disappoint a few of the guys who had their eyes on Megan and Elora, it definitely proves the show is moving forward and is on board with the progressive beliefs of Australia. We are so here for it.

The girl-on-girl romance isn't the only drama going on in the new teaser, as we also see Jarrod Woodgate sharing a moment with Simone Ormesher.

This is sure to cause issues with his widely reported love interest, Keira Maguire, who we see sobbing later on in the clip.

"I just want someone to love me for me," she cries. "I don't know, it's really hard."

Jarrod — who was known for his 'clingy' tendencies during his time trying to win Sophie Monk — is also seen looking very upset.

There's also a string of unknown faces, thought to be intruders from US seasons of the show.

One of those characters seems to be getting on very well with fan fave Tara Pavlovic.

We're also seeing the return of Ali Oetjen from Tim Robards' season of The Bachelor back in 2014 when he fell in love with Anna Henrich.

The Bachie spin-off officially begins on March 25 on Ten. Bye, bye social life.

