Asher Keddie's rare PDA with husband

We’ve watched her star as Nina Proudman on Offspring and followed the ups and downs of her relationships on the show.

But when it comes to Asher Keddie’s personal relationship she is usually pretty private.

So you won't blame us for gushing over this extremely adorable video of Asher and her husband Vincent Fantauzzo packing on the PDA after spending a date night at an Ed Sheeran concert in Melbourne.

Vincent filmed the pair cosying and locking lips as they appear to be driving away from the concert.

“Perfect end to a night," he captioned the sweet clip on his Instagram.

But wait, it gets even cuter.

The lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s romantic song ‘Perfect’ can be heard in the background.

“Now I know I have met an angel in person, and she looks perfect…I don't deserve this; You look perfect tonight,” we can hear from one of the verses.

And you just know this is how they are feeling about each other in that moment. #couplegoals

Whether it was Ed Sheeran’s soothing voice, or his romantic lyrics, it certainty had an effect on the couple who looked more in love than ever.

The only other time we’ve had a glimpse of their electric chemistry was when Vincent made a brief appearance on Offspring and the pair shared a steamy sex scene.

And yes, we’ve got that video below for you to watch as well.

