Asher Keddie's rare PDA with husband

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

We’ve watched her star as Nina Proudman on Offspring and followed the ups and downs of her relationships on the show.

But when it comes to Asher Keddie’s personal relationship she is usually pretty private.

So you won't blame us for gushing over this extremely adorable video of Asher and her husband Vincent Fantauzzo packing on the PDA after spending a date night at an Ed Sheeran concert in Melbourne.

Offspring star Asher Keddie and husband Vincent Fantauzzo packed on the PDA after Ed Sheeran concert. Source: Instagram/vincent_fantauzzo

Vincent filmed the pair cosying and locking lips as they appear to be driving away from the concert.

“Perfect end to a night," he captioned the sweet clip on his Instagram.

But wait, it gets even cuter.

The lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s romantic song ‘Perfect’ can be heard in the background.

asher keddie vincent fantauzzo red carpet

The couple are usually quite private about their love life. Source: Getty

“Now I know I have met an angel in person, and she looks perfect…I don't deserve this; You look perfect tonight,” we can hear from one of the verses.

And you just know this is how they are feeling about each other in that moment. #couplegoals

Whether it was Ed Sheeran’s soothing voice, or his romantic lyrics, it certainty had an effect on the couple who looked more in love than ever.

Together they share son Valentino who just celebrated his 3rd birthday. Source: Getty

The only other time we’ve had a glimpse of their electric chemistry was when Vincent made a brief appearance on Offspring and the pair shared a steamy sex scene.

And yes, we’ve got that video below for you to watch as well.

