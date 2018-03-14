Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announce split

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have shocked fans around the world by announcing they've split.

After dating for more than two years and sharing a very public romance, both have issued statements on their social media accounts confirming their break up.

Former One Direction star Zayn was the first to speak out, telling his 26.8m followers on Twitter that he had a 'huge amount of respect and adoration' for his now ex partner.

While Gigi expressed how difficult it was to 'put into words' their relationship, adding she would be 'forever grateful' to Zayn.

Zayn, 25, also addressed his disappointment that fans didn't learn the news from them first, after The Sun broke the story earlier in the day that claimed he and Gigi, 22, had 'gradually drifted apart, due in part to work pressures.'

“Sadly Zayn and Gigi have separated," a source told the publication. “They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other."

Naturally, fans are devastated by the news with many expressing their own heartache on social media.

Is it weird that I'm devastated about Zayn and Gigi breaking up? — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) March 13, 2018

Y'all Zayn unfollowed gigi and Yolanda deleted the video of him on ig! I'm not saying that zigi is over but... ZIGI IS OVER — Sol✌ (@ziamstan_) March 13, 2018

Zayn e Gigi #ripZiGi #zigi

I'm completely devastated. I never thought that I would crying because of parting people I had never seen. They became so close to me in those 2 years. It feels like I'm parting with something that is dear to me ... — Шершуля| 💘 (@lerameduza) March 13, 2018

Zayn and GiGi broke up i think love doesn't exist anymore — 💌 (@mermaidmrym) March 13, 2018

I LOVED ZAYN AND GIGI TOGETHER WHY DID THEY HAVE TO BREAK UP — juliet (@seIenatayIors) March 13, 2018

Others have praised the former lovers for the way they've handled the difficult situation.

and now this kids, is what we call a mature break up, zayn and gigi are incredible to handle this as adults pic.twitter.com/D8O9aXKepx — fudge// drop Z2 (@hazelnutziallxx) March 13, 2018

Zayn and Gigi serve as an example of two people who decided to be mature about their breakup. They wish nothing but the best for each other, why can’t you all be like them and stop being bitter? pic.twitter.com/bxg92DgGr2 — 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖆 🌹 (@Kingferchi) March 13, 2018

I can’t believe zayn and Gigi broke up ugh they were goals but I love how mature they were about it — ᴠic (@luxybiebs) March 13, 2018

The pair started dating after meeting at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in New York in November 2015.

In January last year rumours sparked they were engaged after Gigi, 22, was pictured with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram