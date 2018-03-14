News

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announce split

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have shocked fans around the world by announcing they've split.

After dating for more than two years and sharing a very public romance, both have issued statements on their social media accounts confirming their break up.

Former One Direction star Zayn was the first to speak out, telling his 26.8m followers on Twitter that he had a 'huge amount of respect and adoration' for his now ex partner.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have announced they have split after two years together.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have announced they have split after two years together. Source: Getty

While Gigi expressed how difficult it was to 'put into words' their relationship, adding she would be 'forever grateful' to Zayn.




Zayn, 25, also addressed his disappointment that fans didn't learn the news from them first, after The Sun broke the story earlier in the day that claimed he and Gigi, 22, had 'gradually drifted apart, due in part to work pressures.'

“Sadly Zayn and Gigi have separated," a source told the publication. “They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other."
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split

The pair have always appeared totally smitten and many fans labelled their relationship 'goals.' Source: Getty

Naturally, fans are devastated by the news with many expressing their own heartache on social media.







Others have praised the former lovers for the way they've handled the difficult situation.





The last photo Gigi shared shows the two of them sharing a kiss. Source: Instagram/GigiHadid

The pair started dating after meeting at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in New York in November 2015.

In January last year rumours sparked they were engaged after Gigi, 22, was pictured with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

