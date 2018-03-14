Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announce split

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have shocked fans around the world by announcing they've split.
After dating for more than two years and sharing a very public romance, both have issued statements on their social media accounts confirming their break up.
Former One Direction star Zayn was the first to speak out, telling his 26.8m followers on Twitter that he had a 'huge amount of respect and adoration' for his now ex partner.
While Gigi expressed how difficult it was to 'put into words' their relationship, adding she would be 'forever grateful' to Zayn.
Zayn, 25, also addressed his disappointment that fans didn't learn the news from them first, after The Sun broke the story earlier in the day that claimed he and Gigi, 22, had 'gradually drifted apart, due in part to work pressures.'
Naturally, fans are devastated by the news with many expressing their own heartache on social media.
Others have praised the former lovers for the way they've handled the difficult situation.
The pair started dating after meeting at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in New York in November 2015.
In January last year rumours sparked they were engaged after Gigi, 22, was pictured with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.
