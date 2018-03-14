News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

Inside the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry movie

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

It's the most anticipated wedding of the year and now fans have been given a glimpse of what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day may look like.

&ldquo;Stranger Things&rsquo; Showrunner&rsquo;s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
1:57

“Stranger Things’ Showrunner’s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
1:18

Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
1:14

Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
0:21

Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
Couple Reveals Pregnancy News While Posing for Family Photo
1:04

Couple Reveals Pregnancy News While Posing for Family Photo
Is Tyga Dating Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Friend Stassie?!
2:20

Is Tyga Dating Kylie Jenner’s Friend Stassie?!
Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
1:30

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
0:26

Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
3:14

Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
PLL Spinoff 'Perfectionists' Releases FIRST LOOK Photos & Cast Teases BTS Footag
2:07

PLL Spinoff 'Perfectionists' Releases FIRST LOOK Photos & Cast Teases BTS Footag
 

Photos from the set of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance just dropped and its sent people into a meltdown.

In the snaps, Parisa Fitzhenley and Murray Fraser who play the pair can be seen what appears to be dancing at a wedding and it's giving us all the feels.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

This photo shows the actors playing Meghan and Harry in an intimate moment, which fans are speculating is from their big day. Source: Lifetime

Parisa, 36, shared the adorable photo to her Instagram, captioning it, "I so hope the real folks have as much fun as we did!"

Fans have been quick to jump on and draw similarities between the actors and the real life royals, who are set to tie the knot on May 19.
prince harry meghan markle

The TV movie will document Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story. Source: Getty

prince harry meghan markle movie

Parisa and Murray have cosied up for a BTS photo earlier in the year, bearing an uncanny resemblance to the royal couple. Source: Instagram / @parisafitzhenley

"I literally had to do a double take," one said, while another called the resemblance 'uncanny.'

It's not just Harry and Meghan who appear in the two photos from the Lifetime flick that have been released, a second includes what appears to be a dinner date with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

A second shot shows the actors playing Kate Middleton and Prince William too. Source: Lifetime

The snaps were released as part of the announcement surrounding the air date for the movie, which has been confirmed as premiering on May 13.

Just in time to binge watch before the real deal.



Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top