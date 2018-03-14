Inside the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry movie

It's the most anticipated wedding of the year and now fans have been given a glimpse of what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day may look like.

Photos from the set of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance just dropped and its sent people into a meltdown.

In the snaps, Parisa Fitzhenley and Murray Fraser who play the pair can be seen what appears to be dancing at a wedding and it's giving us all the feels.

Parisa, 36, shared the adorable photo to her Instagram, captioning it, "I so hope the real folks have as much fun as we did!"

Fans have been quick to jump on and draw similarities between the actors and the real life royals, who are set to tie the knot on May 19.

"I literally had to do a double take," one said, while another called the resemblance 'uncanny.'

It's not just Harry and Meghan who appear in the two photos from the Lifetime flick that have been released, a second includes what appears to be a dinner date with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The snaps were released as part of the announcement surrounding the air date for the movie, which has been confirmed as premiering on May 13.

Just in time to binge watch before the real deal.

