Colin Firth's wife Livia confirms she had affair

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli have confirmed they separated a few years ago, and during that time Livia had a brief relationship with another man.

However, the pair are now back on track having 'worked through' their problems and now 'have a solid commitment' to one another, a source told People magazine.

A representative for the couple confirmed to the publication Colin and Livia had separated and she was 'involved' with a former friend.

Livia Colin Firth 2017

Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli have confirmed they separated a few years ago, and during that time Livia had a brief fling with another man. The pair are pictured here together in 2017. Source: Getty

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate," the statement reads. "During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia.

"The Firths have since reunited.”

The couple claims the reason they kept everything quiet was due to Livia's former lover carrying 'out a frightening campaign of harassment' on the pair.

London Colin Firth wife Livia

The couple, pictured here in London in February, are now back on track. Source: Getty

However, Marco Brancaccia denied the stalking accusations insisting he 'never threatened Livia or any other member of her family', he told the outlet.

Colin, 57, and Livia, 48, married in 1997 and have two children together Luca, 16, and 14-year-old Matteo.

