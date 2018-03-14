News

Nicole Kidman's major transformation

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Nicole Kidman is Australia's golden girl known for always looking head-to-toe glam, but it appears the actress has recently had a major transformation.

So much so, we had to do a double take as we couldn't believe it was her.

The transformation, making Nic look totally unrecognisable, is for her new movie The Goldfinch, based on the novel written by Donna Tartt.

Nicole Kidman Oscars 2018

Nicole Kidman - here at the 2018 Oscars - is known for always looking head-to-toe glam, but it appears the actress has recently had a major transformation. Source: Getty

Nicole Kidman 2018 New York City

The 50-year-old was seen on set of her new movie in New York City wearing a grey wig and face prosthetics. Source: Getty

The 50-year-old was seen on set in New York City wearing a grey wig and face prosthetics.

In the new film, Nicole plays the role of Mrs Barbour, who takes in orphaned Theodore Decker (played by Ansel Elgort) and cares for him after he survived a terrorist attack at an art museum which kills his mother.

Nicole Kidman The Goldfinch transformation

The transformation, making Nic look totally unrecognisable, is for her new movie The Goldfinch due for release in 2019. Source: Getty

We'll have to wait quite a while to see Nicole in action as Mrs Barbour as the film is not set for release until 2019.

