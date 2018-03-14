Nicole Kidman's major transformation

Nicole Kidman is Australia's golden girl known for always looking head-to-toe glam, but it appears the actress has recently had a major transformation.

So much so, we had to do a double take as we couldn't believe it was her.

The transformation, making Nic look totally unrecognisable, is for her new movie The Goldfinch, based on the novel written by Donna Tartt.

The 50-year-old was seen on set in New York City wearing a grey wig and face prosthetics.

In the new film, Nicole plays the role of Mrs Barbour, who takes in orphaned Theodore Decker (played by Ansel Elgort) and cares for him after he survived a terrorist attack at an art museum which kills his mother.

We'll have to wait quite a while to see Nicole in action as Mrs Barbour as the film is not set for release until 2019.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram