The Crown's Claire Foy paid less than Matt Smith

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

You'd assume the Queen would be the highest paid member of the royal family, and in real life you'd be correct but in Netflix's royal series, The Crown, that wasn't the case.

The show's producers confirmed Claire Foy, who plays the Queen in the series, was paid less than co-star Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, during a recent conference, Variety reports.

It was apparently all due to Matt starring in Doctor Who which warranted him getting paid more.

The show's producers confirmed Claire Foy, who plays the Queen in the series, was paid less than co-star Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, during a recent conference. Source: Netflix

However, creative director Suzanne Mackie insisted in the future the person playing the role of the Queen would be paid the most.

"Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen," she said.

Claire, 33, was reportedly paid $50,000 per episode but it is unknown how much Matt, 35, was paid.

Claire, 33, was reportedly paid $50,000 per episode but it is unknown how much Matt, 35, was paid. The pair are here together at the 2018 Golden Globes. Source: Getty

The actors have finished up their respective roles as the Queen and Prince Philip in the popular series and for season three and four new actors are set to play the roles.

So far, the only star confirmed for season three is Olivia Colman who will be playing the role of the Queen.

Be has reached out to Netflix for further comment on the reported pay difference.

