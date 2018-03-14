Katy Perry and Kumail Nanjiani lead Stephen Hawking tributes

Singer Katy Perry and actor Kumail Nanjiani lead a string of celebrity tributes that have flowed in following the tragic death of British physicist Stephen Hawking.

Celebrities react to Stephen Hawking death

"There’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next (sic)," Katy wrote on her Twitter account on Wednesday, just after it had been confirmed that Hawking died after complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

The Big Sick star Kumail said he was 'genuinely very sad' upon hearing about the icon's death.

"RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once," he tweeted.

Hawking appeared on CBS show The Big Bang Theory back in 20112.

The program's official Twitter account shared a photo of him with the cast from his time on set, along with a beautiful message, "In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world".

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

On Wednesday it was announced that Hawking had passed away.

Professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2018

Just sitting here absolutely shattered about Stephen Hawking. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

A new star is in the heavens tonight. Rest in peace, Stephen Hawking. Your advice and wisdom live on. pic.twitter.com/RqUjo4qQa8 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 14, 2018

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world.

"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

Eddie Redmayne who played the physicist in The Theory of Everything in 2014 also expressed his condolences at the passing of Hawking in a statement to Be.

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet," he said. "My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

The actor won an Oscar for playing the role of Stephen Hawking in the acclaimed movie.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram