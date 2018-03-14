News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Katy Perry and Kumail Nanjiani lead Stephen Hawking tributes

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Singer Katy Perry and actor Kumail Nanjiani lead a string of celebrity tributes that have flowed in following the tragic death of British physicist Stephen Hawking.

Celebrities react to Stephen Hawking death

Celebrities react to Stephen Hawking death

"There’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next (sic)," Katy wrote on her Twitter account on Wednesday, just after it had been confirmed that Hawking died after complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

The Big Sick star Kumail said he was 'genuinely very sad' upon hearing about the icon's death.

stephen hawking dies

Celebrities have paid tribute to Stephen Hawking following his tragic death. Source: Getty

"RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once," he tweeted.

Hawking appeared on CBS show The Big Bang Theory back in 20112.

The program's official Twitter account shared a photo of him with the cast from his time on set, along with a beautiful message, "In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world".

katy perry stephen hawking dies

Katy Perry was one of the first musicians to pay tribute to Hawking on social media. Source: Twitter/katyperry



On Wednesday it was announced that Hawking had passed away.

Professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.

stephen hawking dies celebrity reactions

Movie stars Kumail Nanjiani and Emmy Rossum also shared messages. Source: Getty











"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world.

"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

Eddie Redmayne who played the physicist in The Theory of Everything in 2014 also expressed his condolences at the passing of Hawking in a statement to Be.

Eddie Redmayne and Stephen Hawking are here together at the 2015 BAFTAs. Source: Getty

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet," he said. "My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

The actor won an Oscar for playing the role of Stephen Hawking in the acclaimed movie.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top