Exclusive: How The Block's Kyal and Kara avoided becoming homeless

Former The Block contestants Kyal and Kara have opened up about a daunting prospect they once faced - becoming homeless.

Speaking to Be, the married couple say appearing on reality television in 2014 changed their lives for the better, just as they were facing some serious financial burdens.

"Yeah, we'd definitely be homeless," Kyal says. "We definitely struggled financially before appearing on The Block."

"We were renovating our house before we went on the block," Kara adds, "but on a much smaller scale than we are now."

Since their stint on the show, things have changed for the better, with the couple receiving lots of different work projects and they say it's all thanks to the reality program.

"We are busier than ever," says Kara.

The pair's most recent project is their collaboration working with Booking.com.

The renovation experts have teamed up with the online travel website to share their top tips on how to create a 'holiday style' at home.

According to global research from Booking.com, 56% of travellers start renovating or redesigning their homes based on the style of a hotel or holiday house they have stayed at.

"It's definitely all about the lighting," says Kara, adding, "you also need a really comfortable and inviting bed".

"Keep it simple," adds Kyal. "Don't over-clutter the home, and focus on a few statement pieces."

And with their extensive knowledge of renovation and styling, and with the royal wedding just around the corner, they have given us an insight into what they'd do if they were chosen to design Meghan and Harry's baby nursery.

"We’d want to bring some Aussie into the palace," Kara reveals. "We’d do it really coastal and see what they think, they might love it.”

And after coming second in the televison series back in 2014, the pair have since focused on projects where they're able to work together, and are keen to share tips to other couples who are thinking of working and renovating together.

"Definitely listen to one another," admits Kara. "We have learnt that you have to hear each other out."

"You might not agree with what the other person is saying at the time," she says, "but then you realise ‘oh okay you probably were making sense’ we hear each other out and talk it."

"Usually that discussion will end up being an outcome we are both happy with."

