Stephen Hawking made Star Trek history

Stephen Hawking has not only left behind an admirable legacy in his scientific work, but also his appearances in television.

Stephen Hawking on Star Trek

In fact, the British physicist, who tragically passed away at age 76 on Wednesday, was the only person to ever play their own self in Star Trek's 50-year history.

Hawking appeared on the popular program back in 1992 during its sixth season.

His iconic scene showed him playing a competitive game of poker, opposite Albert Einstein and Sir Isaac Newton.

And following the news of his death today, fans have taken the opportunity to remember his time on the show.

"Your reminder that Stephen Hawking was not only a brilliant physicist, but also a guest star on Star Trek. #RIP," one fan has written on Twitter.

Stephen #Hawking was so well known as a scientist and a human that he's the only person who has played himself (or more accurate a hologram of himself) in Star Trek. Hopefully we'll remember and let ourselves inspire by him until 2369 and beyond🌌



"Stephen #Hawking was so well known as a scientist and a human that he's the only person who has played himself (or more accurate a hologram of himself) in Star Trek. Hopefully we'll remember and let ourselves inspire by him until 2369 and beyond," reads another tweet.

Star Trek is not the only program Hawking made an appearance on, as he also starred in The Simpsons andThe Big Bang Theory.

On Wednesday it was announced that Hawking had passed away, after complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

Professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world.

"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

