Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins is the new Bachelor

It's official, Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins is Australia's new Bachelor.

The former rugby union player had been rumoured to be the next man to share his journey for love on national TV.

Now Channel Ten have confirmed it by releasing a photo of Nick in his bachelor suit, clutching the show's signature red rose.

Since the 30-year-old has been named fans of the dating show have been left divided, with some saying he's too 'generic.'

COME ON The Bachelor is meant to be a dreamy but completely generic guy you can project your fantasies on.



Not the bloody Honey Badger.



WHAT. — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) March 14, 2018

Is this April Fool's Day with the Honey Badger announced as The Bachelor? — Jeremy (@jez99) March 14, 2018

I’m sorry but what? The Honey Badger is the new Bachelor? 😂😂😂😂😂 — James (@JamesK_1312) March 14, 2018

Others however are 'on board' with the decision and we can see why.

The curly haired footy player looks great in a pair of speedos and judging from his social media posts, has a pretty epic life.

He clearly enjoys the outdoors and has a soft spot for nature and wild life. Cute!

He's also one of the funniest guys in Australia, recently filming a spoof figure skating video with last years Bachelor Matty J ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. See it above.

Talking of which, was their Oakley campaign together the first clue Nick was going to follow in Matty J's footsteps? Quite possibly.

Filming for the latest series began this week.

Bring on the Honey Badger we say.

