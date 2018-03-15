News

Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins is the new Bachelor

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

It's official, Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins is Australia's new Bachelor.

The former rugby union player had been rumoured to be the next man to share his journey for love on national TV.

Now Channel Ten have confirmed it by releasing a photo of Nick in his bachelor suit, clutching the show's signature red rose.



Since the 30-year-old has been named fans of the dating show have been left divided, with some saying he's too 'generic.'





Nick Cummin shirtless

Nick Cummin looks great with his shirt off. Just saying. Source: Twitter/NickCummin

Others however are 'on board' with the decision and we can see why.

The curly haired footy player looks great in a pair of speedos and judging from his social media posts, has a pretty epic life.

The former rugby star is very athletic ladies. Source: Twitter/NickCummin

He clearly enjoys the outdoors and has a soft spot for nature and wild life. Cute!

He's also one of the funniest guys in Australia, recently filming a spoof figure skating video with last years Bachelor Matty J ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. See it above.

The Honey Badger also has a soft side and loves animals. Source: Twitter.NickCummin

But it's his sense of humour that really makes him stand out. Source: Twitter/NickCummin

Talking of which, was their Oakley campaign together the first clue Nick was going to follow in Matty J's footsteps? Quite possibly.

Filming for the latest series began this week.

Bring on the Honey Badger we say.

