Could Ben Affleck and Jen Garner reunite?

Jennifer Garner broke hearts around the world when she revealed her life as a single mum was not something she would have 'chosen' last year.

The 13 Going on 30 actress has been raising her kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Sam, five, alone since her 10 year marriage to Hollywood actor Ben Affleck broke down three years ago.

But almost a year after their divorced was finalised, Ben has been reportedly telling those close to him that he wants his ex-wife back.

"He’s begged her to come back several times, but she has no interest,” an insider told Us Magazine.

The Hollywood couple were rumoured to have split over claims Ben was a serial womaniser. He also had a lengthy battle with alcohol abuse.

But according to the source, when the Argo actor entered rehab last year he hoped it could spark a reunion.

“When Ben was in rehab, Jennifer was there every day, visiting. They did family counselling to work on their relationship," the source continued. "Things looked positive. Jennifer was very caring, very present. They both wanted it to work."

While there's no official word on the potential reconciliation from the former couple, they have remained close for the sake of their kids.

They regularly come together for special holidays and family occasions and even holidayed to the Bahamas with the kids last year.

Back in early 2016, Jen admitted she was struggling to move on, calling Ben the 'love of my life' in a chat with Vanity Fair.

The fact Ben is currently dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, 37, could also throw a spanner in this rumoured reunion.

