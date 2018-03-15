Could Ben Affleck and Jen Garner reunite?

News

Jennifer Garner broke hearts around the world when she revealed her life as a single mum was not something she would have 'chosen' last year.

The 13 Going on 30 actress has been raising her kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Sam, five, alone since her 10 year marriage to Hollywood actor Ben Affleck broke down three years ago.

But almost a year after their divorced was finalised, Ben has been reportedly telling those close to him that he wants his ex-wife back.

Jennifer Garner talks about life without Ben Affleck

The pair were married for 10 years before separating in 2015, seen here together in 2011. Source: Getty

"He’s begged her to come back several times, but she has no interest,” an insider told Us Magazine.

The Hollywood couple were rumoured to have split over claims Ben was a serial womaniser. He also had a lengthy battle with alcohol abuse.

Ben Affleck has reportedly said he wants to get back together with his ex-wife Jennifer, seen here together in 2013. Source: Getty

But according to the source, when the Argo actor entered rehab last year he hoped it could spark a reunion.

“When Ben was in rehab, Jennifer was there every day, visiting. They did family counselling to work on their relationship," the source continued. "Things looked positive. Jennifer was very caring, very present. They both wanted it to work."

Lindsay Shookus Ben Affleck new girlfriend ex wife Jennifer Garner

Ben went public with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in August 2017. Source: Getty

While there's no official word on the potential reconciliation from the former couple, they have remained close for the sake of their kids.

They regularly come together for special holidays and family occasions and even holidayed to the Bahamas with the kids last year.

Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck divorce April 2017

The pair have said they put family first since, despite splitting in 2015. Source: Getty

Back in early 2016, Jen admitted she was struggling to move on, calling Ben the 'love of my life' in a chat with Vanity Fair.

The fact Ben is currently dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, 37, could also throw a spanner in this rumoured reunion.

