Bella Hadid proves she has nothing to hide

When it comes to Bella Hadid, fashion rules do not apply.

And once again the model has pulled off one of her daring looks with the utmost confidence.

Gigi Hadid's sister stepped out in LA this week, and while her braless look could be seen as a wardrobe malfunction, Bella just owned it as a sassy style statement.

Bella wore a cool black and white plaid blazer with matching trousers, and yes you guessed it, not much underneath.

She chose a sheer black top for her night out, and we say as long as she's feeling great with her revealing look, that's all that matters.

