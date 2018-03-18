The best MAFS twist predictions

Last night Married At First Sight teased the hell out of finale week, suggesting something MAJOR is about to happen.

Throughout the lengthy promo there's plenty of drama with the voiceover telling the audience there will be a 'backflip that will shock Australia.'

Naturally everyone is losing it, desperate to know what on earth could beat the cheating scandal from earlier in the series, especially as a source close to the show told Be exclusively, "there's still one massive bombshell to come, and it's definitely something not seen in the promo."

Luckily fans on social media have all shared their predictions for the epic bombshell ahead so we've rounded up the best ones for you. Brace yourselves.

1. Tracey will finally leave Dean

Fans have been screaming at their TV screens for weeks, encouraging Tracey Jewell to give her 'hubby' the boot after he snuck off with Davina Rankin behind her back.

Now it seems like the mum-of-one may be on the same page as the MAFS viewers, with the promo suggesting someone is going to do a complete 180 in the finale.

And after Dean Wells confessed during the honesty box challenge that he wouldn't have stayed with her if the situation had been reversed, fans are calling time for the pair.

Good on you Tracey, Dean needed to hear that. Time for him to realise he’s not all that. My opinion on your relationship hasn’t changed; you need to leave him. #mafs — Tenpou Gensui (@tenpou) March 14, 2018

Tracey may have swallowed Dean's load of BS....but SEEING is believing when it's in your face & the amount of lying is undeniable in clips — Donna-Marie Morgan (@DonnaMarieMorg1) March 14, 2018

With images emerging of Tracey enjoying a vaycay in Bali with another contestant — Sean Thomsen, who was unsuccessfully married to Blair Rachael during this series— it seems this may be one of the strongest theories.

Back at the start of the cheating scandal one fan speculated that Tracey would take him back, only to take her own revenge at the end and dump him once she'd won him over.

Tracey theory: she keeps taking Dean back making his life a living hell throughout and then when she gets him hook, line and sinker at the end, she'll dump him #MAFS #savage #byebitch #won't happen — Lisa (@lismarie56) February 26, 2018

With the Perth local revealing that she only took him back to 'spite' him in the recent honesty challenge, this theory is now gaining momentum.

In complete contrast though, some suggested the surprise would be if Tracey stays after everything that's gone on. Especially with the teaser revealing Dean's liasion with Davina will be showed to his betrayed wife.

Plot twist of the millennium would be if Dean and Tracey stayed together.#mafs — Elsie (@elsielou77) March 12, 2018

It could go either way.

2. The former contestants come back to cause havoc, mainly aimed at Dean

After everything Dean has done, it wouldn't be too much of a shocker if he finally pays some sort of price.

That's why we love this fan theory, especially as it's all about the women uniting.

Plot twist: The women of MAFS past and present band together to sink that boat with Dean going down with it. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Np456w2Nff — Whitney (@whitwhitlives) March 13, 2018

The preview clip does see 26-year-old Davina return and promises complete chaos. Perhaps this is how she does it?

3. Sarah's trust issues will push Telv away

Since day one they've been one of the strongest couples, but Sarah Roza's continued request for Telv Williams to move from his home in Perth to hers in Melbourne appears to be causing cracks.

So much so, fans are speculating this could be the end.

I love Sarah and Telv but Sarah needs to be realistic. Relationships take time. I know she is wary of LDR, but I feel Telv is a genuine guy who cares for her. She needs to work on her trust issues. #MarriedAtFirstSightau #marriedau #MAFSau — HausofBec (@BecRants) March 14, 2018

It's certainly been hinted at the last few episodes, with the lovebirds having a few fall outs and bickering over how they see married life.

4. Troy will leave Ashley and start a thing with Carly

OK so this might not be a surprise for everyone after those photos of them kissing in a park, but things had taken a pleasant turn for the newlyweds recently

During the final dates Troy had won Ashley's affections with a poem she described as 'awesome' and the pair were even seen sporting matching #TrAshley hats.

In response to the trailer some fans expressed their opinion that the twist is Troy revealing his feelings for Carly.

Think the BIG twist is- Troy and Carly are a thing and thats what Ashley was referring to in the preview #MAFS — MsPK (@susiepkmelb) March 14, 2018

He did say Carly — who has left the show after her marriage to Justin flopped — was 'my type' in that explosive boys night last week.

Another fan suggested that Ash, 27, runs off with the singer her husband organised for her romantic date.

And in an unexpected (or expected) twist

Ashley up and runs off with the guitar player leaving Troy behind on the beach with the seagulls ! #mafs — Maria Cal (@RiaCal) March 13, 2018

While we don't think it's a theory that will come true, we included it for the LOLs.

5. No one will survive the experiment

This one is rather extreme but let's be honest, all of the couples have had their ups and downs recently.

Season finale spoiler - all the couples have quit the show, except Dean & Tracey.

The last ep is one hour of the Visionz duo battling it out for supreme humiliation #MAFS — Lisa Visentin (@LisaVisentin) February 27, 2018

After all, Melissa and John are battling with their distance issues, Tracey and Dean have major trust dramas and Telv and Sarah can't seem to agree on their living arrangements.

Troy and Ashley have never really seen eye-to-eye and Charlene and Patrick are totally in the friend zone.

So it could well turn out that none of them end up together.

Guess we'll just have to wait and see how things pan out this week.

