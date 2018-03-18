The best MAFS twist predictions

News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Last night Married At First Sight teased the hell out of finale week, suggesting something MAJOR is about to happen.

Throughout the lengthy promo there's plenty of drama with the voiceover telling the audience there will be a 'backflip that will shock Australia.'

Naturally everyone is losing it, desperate to know what on earth could beat the cheating scandal from earlier in the series, especially as a source close to the show told Be exclusively, "there's still one massive bombshell to come, and it's definitely something not seen in the promo."

There's set to be some major drama in this week's finale of the dating experiment. Source: Nine

Luckily fans on social media have all shared their predictions for the epic bombshell ahead so we've rounded up the best ones for you. Brace yourselves.

1. Tracey will finally leave Dean

Fans have been screaming at their TV screens for weeks, encouraging Tracey Jewell to give her 'hubby' the boot after he snuck off with Davina Rankin behind her back.

Now it seems like the mum-of-one may be on the same page as the MAFS viewers, with the promo suggesting someone is going to do a complete 180 in the finale.

Does Tracey dump Dean MAFS

Things have been very tense between the pair so far, but will she finally leave? Source: Instagram/TraceyJewell

And after Dean Wells confessed during the honesty box challenge that he wouldn't have stayed with her if the situation had been reversed, fans are calling time for the pair.




Dean surprised Tracey when he said he would have left her if the situation had been reversed. Could this spell the end? Source: Nine

With images emerging of Tracey enjoying a vaycay in Bali with another contestant — Sean Thomsen, who was unsuccessfully married to Blair Rachael during this series— it seems this may be one of the strongest theories.

Back at the start of the cheating scandal one fan speculated that Tracey would take him back, only to take her own revenge at the end and dump him once she'd won him over.



With the Perth local revealing that she only took him back to 'spite' him in the recent honesty challenge, this theory is now gaining momentum.

Tracey confessed she took him back to 'spite' him, so maybe she won't stay with him. Source: Nine

In complete contrast though, some suggested the surprise would be if Tracey stays after everything that's gone on. Especially with the teaser revealing Dean's liasion with Davina will be showed to his betrayed wife.



Will Tracey have the last laugh? Some fans think so. Source: Nine

It could go either way.

2. The former contestants come back to cause havoc, mainly aimed at Dean

After everything Dean has done, it wouldn't be too much of a shocker if he finally pays some sort of price.

Davina MAFS finale return

Davina makes a shock return for the MAFS finale. Source: Nine

That's why we love this fan theory, especially as it's all about the women uniting.



The preview clip does see 26-year-old Davina return and promises complete chaos. Perhaps this is how she does it?

Dean MAFS

Dean definitely wasn't happy... Source: Nine

3. Sarah's trust issues will push Telv away

Since day one they've been one of the strongest couples, but Sarah Roza's continued request for Telv Williams to move from his home in Perth to hers in Melbourne appears to be causing cracks.

Sarah isn't happy that Telv is un-willing to move in with her immediately after the experiment ends. Source: Nine

So much so, fans are speculating this could be the end.



It's certainly been hinted at the last few episodes, with the lovebirds having a few fall outs and bickering over how they see married life.

Sarah Rozza and Telv Williams Married At First Sight Instagram

Sparks have been flying between Sarah Roza and Telv Williams, who appear to be very much in love after the show wrapped up filming in their social media posts. Source: Nine

4. Troy will leave Ashley and start a thing with Carly

OK so this might not be a surprise for everyone after those photos of them kissing in a park, but things had taken a pleasant turn for the newlyweds recently

During the final dates Troy had won Ashley's affections with a poem she described as 'awesome' and the pair were even seen sporting matching #TrAshley hats.

Things were looking good for TrAshley after a romantic date on a beach bought them closer together. Source: Nine

Carly and Troy from the new season of Married At First Sight are seen holding hands and kissing in a park in Melbourne.

Photos of Carly and Troy kissing in a park in Melbourne have led fans to believe his marriage to Ashley will come crashing down in the finale. Source: Splash

In response to the trailer some fans expressed their opinion that the twist is Troy revealing his feelings for Carly.



He did say Carly — who has left the show after her marriage to Justin flopped — was 'my type' in that explosive boys night last week.

Another fan suggested that Ash, 27, runs off with the singer her husband organised for her romantic date.



While we don't think it's a theory that will come true, we included it for the LOLs.

Is it the end for TrAshley? Fans certainly thing so. Source: Nine

5. No one will survive the experiment

This one is rather extreme but let's be honest, all of the couples have had their ups and downs recently.



After all, Melissa and John are battling with their distance issues, Tracey and Dean have major trust dramas and Telv and Sarah can't seem to agree on their living arrangements.

Melissa doesn't seem convinced that John is willing to give things a go after fighting about the distance. Source: Nine

Troy and Ashley have never really seen eye-to-eye and Charlene and Patrick are totally in the friend zone.

So it could well turn out that none of them end up together.

Guess we'll just have to wait and see how things pan out this week.

