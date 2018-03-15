News

MKR's Alex and Emily sent to sudden death for second time

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

It was no walk in the park during Thursday night's episode of My Kitchen Rules when the competition took the contestants to Sydney's Centennial Park for a picnic challenge.

And although some embraced it, others had the rug pulled from underneath them, including Alex and Emily, who made the weakest team of the day.

They were sent back to elimination house for their dry honey-baked ham and undercooked carrots after leaving the judges unimpressed...again.

“I tried your ham," Pete said during the final scoring of the day. "It wasn’t yum."

Pete and Colin were unimpressed with what Alex and Emily delivered MKR

Pete and Colin were unimpressed with what Alex and Emily delivered. Source Seven

Both judges, the other teams and the public found their baked ham too dry and not enough flavour. Source: Seven

"The ham was dry,” he said, adding, "you gave us a few slice of ham with no flavour".

"You're giving me rabbit food," he said. "There was just no flavour and your carrots were raw."

Alex and Emily's carrots were so undercooked Valeria had issues eating them.

Undercooked carrots MKR

Valeria broke her fork trying to eat the undercooked carrots. Source: Seven

Alex and Emily's food stall empty MKR

Alex and Emily's food stall didn't attract many people during the challenge. Source: Seven

"I actually broke my fork when I tried to eat them," she said to the group. "They were raw."

The picnic challenge involved teams cooking and packing baskets of bite-size morsels of food which were refined and tasty for the whole family.

Unfortunately with Alex and Emily's underwhelming picnic basket, which proved to be a fan-flop, they will now face the sudden death cook-off against Georgie and Alicia.

Emily MKR crying

Unfortunately Alex and Emily are facing elimination hosue for a second time on Sunday night's episode of MKR. Source: Seven

Meanwhile, Tuesday night's episode saw Emily break down in tears in the last elimination house cook-off when they faced cooking against South Australian natives Dan and Gemma.

Tensions hit boiling point with Emily breaking down in tears and hyperventilating.

But will Emily be able to handle the pressure this time around, or will she explode?

To see if Alex and Emily can come out on top for a second time, tune in the My Kitchen Rules on Sunday night's episode at 7pm on Channel Seven

