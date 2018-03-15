Nicole and Keith's 'emergency stay' at counselling retreat

News

The couple, who have been married for nearly 12 years, recently had a five-day stay in Vermont at a 'private counselling retreat', according to OK! magazine.

"It was an extremely emotional and testing few days," a source told the publication.

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban 2018 Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, here at the 2018 Golden Globes, have reportedly undergone 'emergency' marriage counselling. Source: Getty

However, the alleged insider claims the retreat wasn't successful.

Friends of the couple apparently 'think this will end in divorce'.

Nicole and Keith always appear to be loved-up on the red carpet together, but in 'private' that's apparently not the case.

"While they have smiles plastered on their faces in public, in private, things have been falling apart," the insider claimed.

Most recently, the pair attended the SAG Awards together in January looking blissfully happy, but at the Oscars in March Nicole, 50, attended without her husband. Source: Getty

Most recently, the pair attended the SAG Awards together in January looking blissfully happy, but at the Oscars in March Nicole, 50, attended without her husband.

Be has reached out to representatives of Nicole and Keith for comment on the report.

The couple tied the knot in 2006 in Sydney and have two children together Sunday, 9, and seven-year-old Faith.

Nicole was previously married to Tom Cruise, but they divorced in 2001.

She has two adopted children with her ex-husband Bella, 25 and Connor, 23.

