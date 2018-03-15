Botched star wants surgery to look like this

The new season of Botched is just around the corner, and things are about to get a whole lot weirder in the operating theatre. Watch below if you don't believe us.

Botched star wants to look like a fantasy character

The latest promo for the E! program shows one guest's desire to go to extreme lengths to achieve their dream appearance.

"My dream is to become a fantasy character," a man says as he walks into the cosmetic surgeons' consulting room.

This guy has certainly done his research and comes prepared.

In fact, he dresses up as the desired 'fantasy character', complete with elf-like ears, a grey wig, big black, beady eyes, and plump pale lips.

The doctors on Botched are usually prepared for anything, but even this patient leaves them speechless.

"I think you've reached that goal," one of the doctors then laughs.

Well, they've got their work cut out for them, and we'll be on standby with the popcorn.

