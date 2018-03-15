Kendall Jenner addresses bisexuality rumours

Is Kendall Jenner secretly gay?

The internet would certainly have one believe so, dishing up conspiracy theories for days about the true nature of her relationships with Lauren Perez, Cara Delevingne, and other gal pals.

However, Jenner herself has an explanation for all this creative extrapolation — and it’s quite simple.

In a new cover-story interview with Vogue for the magazine’s April issue, Jenner confirms, “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body,” adding that she believes the rumors stem from her reluctance to splash her love life out there for the public eye.

“I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend,'” she explains. “No one ever saw me with a guy. … I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time.”

Jenner, who admits she has a “male energy” about herself, says she isn’t ruling out any future experiences, but that she hasn’t experimented to date. “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

The final word? Having a transgender father, Jenner is — unsurprisingly — not one who would feel she needs to keep her sexuality a secret. “I have literally nothing to hide,” she asserts. “I would never hide something like that.”

Social media reactions were somewhat mixed to Jenner’s comments, with some praising her for being “brave” while others virtually rolled their eyes at such sentiments.

You are so brave. Thank you for sharing your story ❤️ @KendallJenner [[[[[[[[https://t.co/ohD4wq063H]]]]]]]](https://t.co/ohD4wq063H)

— griff (@griffinIoI) March 14, 2018

Kendall Jenner is getting applauded more for being straight than most people get applauded for when they exist

— Daisy aka cass (@katemfmckinnon) March 14, 2018

So brave she came out as a straight — 𝑨𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒍𝒂 ⓩ²|✞ (@swiftsluco) March 14, 2018

It’s rumored Jenner is in a relationship with basketball player Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, but the model refused to confirm or deny that relationship to Vogue, merely noting that she has someone who is “very nice to her.”

