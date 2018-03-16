Rihanna blasts Snapchat for 'domestic violence' ad

News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Rihanna has blasted Snapchat after a 'Would You Rather' ad appeared on the app asking users to 'slap Rihanna' or 'punch Chris Brown'.

The singer has now urged users to delete the app due to the company's 'dumb' actions.

She took to her Instagram story to share her disappointment at the running of the ad which 'intentionally brings shame to domestic violence victims'.

Rihanna 2017

Rihanna - pictured here in 2017 - has blasted Snapchat after a 'Would You Rather' ad appeared on the app asking users to 'slap Rihanna' or 'punch Chris Brown'. Source: Getty

Rihanna Instagram

Rihanna's full Instagram post. Source: Instagram / badgalriri

"I'd love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain't that dumb (sic)," she wrote. "You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to domestic violence victims and made a joke of it!"

The 30-year-old admitted the app brought 'shame' to those who have been the victims of domestic violence.



"But all the women, children and men that have been victims of domestic violence in the past and especially the ones who have't made it out yet," Rihanna said. "You let us down!"

"Shame on you," she added.

Snapchat apologised for the ad in a statement to The Verge.

Chris Brown was arrested and subsequently pleaded guilty to assaulting girlfriend at the time, Rihanna, in 2009. Source: Getty

"This advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service," the statement read. "We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process.

"We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again."

Chris Brown was arrested and subsequently pleaded guilty to assaulting girlfriend at the time, Rihanna, in 2009.

Many fans flocked to social media to support Rihanna following her Instagram post.





Since Rihanna made her post to Instagram, Snapchat's share prices have reportedly fallen by more than 4%.

