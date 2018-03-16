Fitzy's anniversary prank on wife backfires

Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald is in the dog house after pulling a prank on his wife Belinda for his radio show Fitzy & Wippa, that resulted in her breaking down in tears.

The funny radio host decided to mark his 10-year anniversary with his other half in an on-air test of trust that unfortunately she was unaware of.

Things backfire spectacularly when his wife — nicknamed BJ — becomes upset after her hubby asks her to lie to the police for him.

"Honey, honey, babe, listen to me," he says, before explaining officials are on their way to their house and he needs a 'favour'.

"You need to say to him, that night that I was down in Adelaide for Laneway festival, Friday Feb 2nd, you need to tell him that I was with you," he says. "OK?"

"But why?" she says, clearly confused. "You're scaring me."

However her pleas for more info fall on deaf ears as Fitzy says 'just do it' as there's a knock at the door.

As BJ is quizzed by the fake detectives about 'an incident in Adelaide' she clearly struggles with the moral dilemma of protecting her hubby and not wanting to break the law.

Meanwhile, Fitzy sneaks into the carport of the house and when boys in blue leave, he reveals himself to his wife.

"Oh no! No guys! This is not funny Ryan!" she says, breaking down in tears as she sees him with his camera crew.

She then runs away as the radio host sprints after her, realising he may have taken this one too far.

"It was a trust exercise," he says, opening his arms to his wife.

"Well I couldn't lie for you," she bites back through her tears, admitting she was happy to fail the exercise if it meant she was a 'good person'.

Unfortunately it doesn't seem as though Fitzy is done with his trust challenges, as the presenter has revealed on air there will be a series of them to 'celebrate' their milestone.

Poor BJ.

