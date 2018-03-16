News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Fitzy's anniversary prank on wife backfires

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald is in the dog house after pulling a prank on his wife Belinda for his radio show Fitzy & Wippa, that resulted in her breaking down in tears.

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
&ldquo;Stranger Things&rsquo; Showrunner&rsquo;s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
1:57

“Stranger Things’ Showrunner’s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
1:18

Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
1:14

Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
3:14

Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
Motorcyclist Involved in Pileup After Car Runs Red Light
0:38

Motorcyclist Involved in Pileup After Car Runs Red Light
Dog High-Fives Bartender for Snack
0:27

Dog High-Fives Bartender for Snack
Wippa working on his six-pack during Sam Wood's 28 day challenge
0:30

Wippa working on his six-pack during Sam Wood's 28 day challenge
Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Real Reason For Turning Down Travis Scott&rsquo;s Proposal, Kris Jenner REVEALS All!
1:53

Kylie Jenner’s Real Reason For Turning Down Travis Scott’s Proposal, Kris Jenner REVEALS All!
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
 

The funny radio host decided to mark his 10-year anniversary with his other half in an on-air test of trust that unfortunately she was unaware of.

Things backfire spectacularly when his wife — nicknamed BJ — becomes upset after her hubby asks her to lie to the police for him.

Fitzy prank goes wrong

Fitzy decided it would be funny to make to test his wife of ten year's 'trust' to mark their anniversary. Source: Nova FM

It is Fitzy and Belinda's 10 year anniversary. Source: Nova FM

"Honey, honey, babe, listen to me," he says, before explaining officials are on their way to their house and he needs a 'favour'.

"You need to say to him, that night that I was down in Adelaide for Laneway festival, Friday Feb 2nd, you need to tell him that I was with you," he says. "OK?"

Belinda doesn't know what to do when two police men arrive on her door asking questions about Fitzy. Source: Nova FM

Not wanting to lie she says she doesn't know anything. Source: Nova FM

"But why?" she says, clearly confused. "You're scaring me."

However her pleas for more info fall on deaf ears as Fitzy says 'just do it' as there's a knock at the door.

As BJ is quizzed by the fake detectives about 'an incident in Adelaide' she clearly struggles with the moral dilemma of protecting her hubby and not wanting to break the law.

Meanwhile, Fitzy sneaks into the carport of the house and when boys in blue leave, he reveals himself to his wife.

She bursts into tears when she realises it was all a prank. Source: Nova FM

"Oh no! No guys! This is not funny Ryan!" she says, breaking down in tears as she sees him with his camera crew.

She then runs away as the radio host sprints after her, realising he may have taken this one too far.

Fitzy is definitely in the bad books for this. Source: Nova FM

"It was a trust exercise," he says, opening his arms to his wife.

"Well I couldn't lie for you," she bites back through her tears, admitting she was happy to fail the exercise if it meant she was a 'good person'.

His shocked wife takes comfort in the fact she didn't lie for him. Source: Nova FM

Unfortunately it doesn't seem as though Fitzy is done with his trust challenges, as the presenter has revealed on air there will be a series of them to 'celebrate' their milestone.

Poor BJ.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top