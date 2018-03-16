Kirstie Alley's heartless reaction to Stephen Hawking death

Kirstie Alley has raised eyebrows after sharing a rather tone-deaf post following the death of British physicist Stephen Hawking.
The 67-year-old actress, who is known to be a dedicated scientologist, shared her controversial message on Twitter.
"You had a good go at it..thanks for your input," she tweeted.
It didn't take long for the online backlash to roll in.
On Wednesday it was announced that Hawking had passed away, after complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.
Professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.
"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.
"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world.
"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram