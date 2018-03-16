News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Kirstie Alley's heartless reaction to Stephen Hawking death

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Kirstie Alley has raised eyebrows after sharing a rather tone-deaf post following the death of British physicist Stephen Hawking.

The 67-year-old actress, who is known to be a dedicated scientologist, shared her controversial message on Twitter.

"You had a good go at it..thanks for your input," she tweeted.

kirstie alley

Kirstie Alley has raised eyebrows after sharing a rather tone-deaf post following the death of British physicist Stephen Hawking. Source: Getty

kirstie alley stephen hawking

The tweet in question. Source: Twitter

It didn't take long for the online backlash to roll in.











On Wednesday it was announced that Hawking had passed away, after complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

Professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

stephen hawking dies

On Wednesday it was announced that Stephen Hawking had passed away, after complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. Source: Getty

"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world.

"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

