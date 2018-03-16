Selena Gomez battled depression after surgery

Selena Gomez's best friend Francia Raisa has said they both had 'depression' after undergoing surgery to donate her kidney to the singer.

Francia, 29, gifted the Wolves singer the organ when she discovered hers were failing due to the chronic auto-immune disease lupus in September last year.

Now she's admitted the selfless act has come at a cost, telling Self, 'it was very hard'.

"Selena and I both went through a depression," she said, explaining Selena recovered quicker than she did.

However, it wasn't plain sailing for her good friend either, as she explained there were issues for Selena after surgery.

“She had some complications with hers, and she has bigger scars, than you know, I do,” Francia said, adding that at one point she even texted her worried, 'I might die'.

"That's when she got the complication where the kidney turned and broke an artery,” the Bring It On star said. “And she had to go back in and they actually had to take a vein out of her leg, so she has a scar right here, and um, build a wall around her artery.”

Selena, 25, told her 134m Instagram followers of the transplant in September last year. Her post was one of the most liked images of the year.

When the Bad Liar singer accepted her Billboard Woman of the Year award two months later, she dedicated it to Francia.

"I think Francia should be getting this award," she said. "She saved my life … I feel incredibly lucky.”

