Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Heather Locklear breaks social media silence

Raechal Leone Shewfelt
Yahoo Entertainment /

Heather Locklear shared an adorable photo of her puppy on Instagram Wednesday that looked like the dozens of others on her page, but it was much more significant.

The post marked the Melrose Place alum’s return to social media, amid legal and personal drama.

Not surprisingly, Locklear made no mention of her Feb. 25 arrest on charges of felony domestic violence and battery on an officer.

Heather Locklear has made a return to social media after she checked into a treatment facility, a week after she was arrested for felony domestic violence following an alleged incident with her boyfriend Chris Heisser. Source: Getty

heather locklear puppy

The actress shared this photo of her dog, with the caption, 'Too close?'. Source: Instagram/heatherlocklear

The incident happened after her brother arrived at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home and found her arguing with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser.

Locklear allegedly threatened the Ventura County sheriff’s deputies who responded to the call, saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” law officials said in a press release.

According to People, officers also said the actress told them, “You f***ing deserve your kids to die!” and was physically combative.

heather locklear dog

The last photo she shared before her arrest was one of her with her puppy on her lap while they were on their way to Boston. Source: Instagram/heatherlocklear

The domestic violence charge against Locklear, 56, has been dropped, but she’s still facing four counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

She’s been banned from owning a firearm too.

Last week, Locklear checked into rehab to get help with addiction issues she’s struggled with for years, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Heather Locklear arrested

Earlier this month it was made known that Heather had checked into rehab. Source: Getty

Ava Sambora, Locklear’s 20-year-old daughter with rocker Richie Sambora, reportedly "begged her mom to go to rehab".

The last photo she shared before her arrest was one of her with her puppy on her lap while they were on their way to Boston. It looked a lot different from her mug shot.

Her latest photo does not indicate a location.

This article was originally published on Yahoo Celebrity.

