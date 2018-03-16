Delta Goodrem's hot new look

It's not just sexy new tune Delta Goodrem has out the moment.

Her super catchy single Think About You appears to have inspired the Australian musician to overhaul her image too as she's ditched her trademark blonde locks for a seductive shade of chocolate brown.

Delta, 33, is rocking her brunette hair in the promo shots for the track which were shared on her Instagram recently.

Posing in a pair of black undies with a matching polo neck jumper, the Born To Try songstress looks so comfortable in her own skin with her new hair tied loosely on her head.

Fans of the formerstar have welcomed the change, saying the 'love your hair dark!'

"Don’t ever go blonde again Sister! So much more sophisticated brunette," one follower said.

"Love your dark hair," said another, while one said praised the 'new direction and hair'.

The song — which was written with the same team who penned Niall Horan’s equally racy Slow Hands — is undoubtedly her most provocative to date, with lyrics including 'I think about you naked when I’m looking at you.'

The Voice host also revealed that her change in image was inspired by her icon — Olivia Newton-John — who famously unveiled a hot new look with her Physical music video in the 80s.

“Every chapter of my career has been different and right now, with this song, I want people to just have fun,” she told News.com.au last month.

It certainly looks like our girl Delta is having fun. She's never looked so radiant.

