Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Jennifer Garner reacts to her horrified Oscars expression

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

We can always rely on a specific moment to create a good Oscars meme.

Last year it was Nicole Kidman's eccentric clapping and this year it was Jennifer Garner's shocked expression.

Well now Jen has opened up on The Ellen Show and has given the whole story behind the hilarious clip which went viral.

jennifer garner shocked oscars 2018

This is the look that has had everyone talking. Source: Twitter / bobbyfinger

When host Ellen DeGeneres showed the actress the video, Jen totally cringed.

"I can't even look at it, it's too embarrassing," she said covering her eyes.

She joked she just didn't have any control over her face.

The Ellen Show Jennifer Garner

When host Ellen DeGeneres showed the actress the video, Jen totally cringed. Source: YouTube / The Ellen Show

Some of her friends were so concerned about the 45-year-old's facial expression, they texted her to ask what was going on.

But, unfortunately there is no dramatic story behind the star's expression as she doesn't remember anything about the moment.

But, unfortunately there is no dramatic story behind the star's expression as she doesn't remember anything about the moment. Source: YouTube / The Ellen Show

"I don't know, I don't know why," she said. "What is wrong with me?!"

There's absolutely nothing wrong with you, Jen.

In fact, you should be proud you have been made into a viral meme. It's brilliant.

