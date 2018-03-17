Jennifer Garner reacts to her horrified Oscars expression

We can always rely on a specific moment to create a good Oscars meme.

Last year it was Nicole Kidman's eccentric clapping and this year it was Jennifer Garner's shocked expression.

Well now Jen has opened up on The Ellen Show and has given the whole story behind the hilarious clip which went viral.

When host Ellen DeGeneres showed the actress the video, Jen totally cringed.

"I can't even look at it, it's too embarrassing," she said covering her eyes.

She joked she just didn't have any control over her face.

Some of her friends were so concerned about the 45-year-old's facial expression, they texted her to ask what was going on.

But, unfortunately there is no dramatic story behind the star's expression as she doesn't remember anything about the moment.

"I don't know, I don't know why," she said. "What is wrong with me?!"

There's absolutely nothing wrong with you, Jen.

In fact, you should be proud you have been made into a viral meme. It's brilliant.

