Why Bella Thorne bares all on Twitter

Bella Thorne is one of the rare celebrities who is quite open about her personal life — even the most intimate parts.

The Frenemies actress even publicly revealed to her Twitter followers that she was bisexual, following the break up of her relationship with English actor Gregg Sulkin.

Now she's explained that the reason she opens up on the social media site is because she feels the people are more relatable.

“Sometimes I feel like I can actually, like, really have a conversation with someone a bit more on Twitter, she told Yahoo Entertainment at the world premiere of her newest film, Midnight Sun.

"And sometimes people are a little bit nicer on Twitter than some random trolls on Instagram.”

Back in 2016, Bella was rocked with rumours about her sexuality when photos of her kissing another girl surfaced online leaving fans curious to know if the actress was bisexual.

Rather than make a big announcement or do a cover story interview, she simply replied “Yes” to a fan’s tweet asking about her sexuality.

In two years, little has changed as the 20-year-old actress frequently opens up about her personal life on Twitter.

In fact, during a dating advice Q&A session on the social media site this week, the You Get Me star readily answered fans’ questions about being bisexual.

When asked how she revealed the news to her parents, the actress admitted she came out on Twitter even before telling her own mum.

I didn’t tell my mom...I just came out on twitter but I figured she already knew. My dad on the other hand...he’s been gone for awhile. https://t.co/3kkZy65yig — bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 12, 2018

She has also used the social media site to reveal the most intimate secrets in her life.

Last December, she revealed on Twitter that she was molested as a child admitting that talking about her past publicly is a way of healing.

“I feel like I’m more comfortable with things after you just talk about them, regularly talk about them and just get comfortable with them," she added. "It feels a little bit better.”

The actress also regularly likes to bare all, sharing racy nude photos and snaps of herself in revealing outfits.

