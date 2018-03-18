Alicia Vikander is body-shamed as Tomb Raider

Fans have launched to defend Alicia Vikander after she was body-shamed online las week for having boobs that are apparently too small for her character Lara Croft in the reboot of Tomb Raider.
Last weekend, Twitter user “Amazing Atheist Guy” (real name TJ Kirk) posted a degrading comment about Alicia's physical suitability for the role of the (traditionally buxom) Croft.
But fans weren't having any of it, with countless coming forward to defend their leading female over the 'sexist' comments.
There’s no doubt that Alicia’s embodiment of Croft is less cartoonishly busty than the one found in the original video games.
Nonetheless, her Tomb Raider look is hardly out of sync with Lara’s game counterparts because she very closely resembles the more athletic, and less exaggerated, Croft found in the 2013 reboot series.
And regardless, such criticisms — which are in line with the complaints that met Gal Gadot’s casting as Wonder Woman — reek of outright misogynistic body-shaming.
Thank goodness Alicia's fans stepped up to defend their queen.
Tomb Raider is currently in cinemas across Australia where you can see Alicia slay.
