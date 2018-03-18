Alicia Vikander is body-shamed as Tomb Raider

Fans have launched to defend Alicia Vikander after she was body-shamed online las week for having boobs that are apparently too small for her character Lara Croft in the reboot of Tomb Raider.

Alicia Vikander is body-shamed over Tomb Raider

Last weekend, Twitter user “Amazing Atheist Guy” (real name TJ Kirk) posted a degrading comment about Alicia's physical suitability for the role of the (traditionally buxom) Croft.

But fans weren't having any of it, with countless coming forward to defend their leading female over the 'sexist' comments.

Dear fanboys, if you’ve never played this game and have no interest in doing so, quit whining about Lara/Vikander’s boobs. Your opinion is not valid nor wanted. #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/g4cbikMcVG — ♾ (@PapurrCat) March 13, 2018

you also have the option to not be trash — derek (tired) (@derekdirge) March 11, 2018

The people talking about Alicia’s boobs being too small.... well, their opinions do not matter and neither do they, because this movie is not for them. It’s for us. #tombraider #tombraidermovie — Jenn Croft (@_JennCroft_) March 13, 2018

It's wild that I have to say this but here we are:

If the new tomb raider movie is bad, ITS NOT BECAUSE THE ACTRESS' BOOBS WEREN'T BIG ENOUGH.

Okay thanks. — Deep Space Fine (@thisismewhatevs) March 15, 2018

Men / critics who are crying after Lara Croft's huge boobs prove two things.

One, they have no idea about the new rebooted Tomb Raider series.

Two, they need big boobies on screen since they apparently have no access to boobs in real life. — 𝖫𝗂𝗍𝗍𝗅𝖾 𝖶𝗂𝗇𝗀 🦄 (@theskybandit) March 15, 2018

There’s no doubt that Alicia’s embodiment of Croft is less cartoonishly busty than the one found in the original video games.

The actress herself, who packed on 12 pounds of muscle for the role, admitted that one of the main differences between her version of the character and her predecessors’ is that, “My breasts are not as pointy as the first Lara!” whilst onlast month.

Nonetheless, her Tomb Raider look is hardly out of sync with Lara’s game counterparts because she very closely resembles the more athletic, and less exaggerated, Croft found in the 2013 reboot series.

And regardless, such criticisms — which are in line with the complaints that met Gal Gadot’s casting as Wonder Woman — reek of outright misogynistic body-shaming.

Thank goodness Alicia's fans stepped up to defend their queen.

Tomb Raider is currently in cinemas across Australia where you can see Alicia slay.

