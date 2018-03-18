News

Alicia Vikander is body-shamed as Tomb Raider

Nick Schager
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Fans have launched to defend Alicia Vikander after she was body-shamed online las week for having boobs that are apparently too small for her character Lara Croft in the reboot of Tomb Raider.

Alicia Vikander is body-shamed over Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander is body-shamed over Tomb Raider

Last weekend, Twitter user “Amazing Atheist Guy” (real name TJ Kirk) posted a degrading comment about Alicia's physical suitability for the role of the (traditionally buxom) Croft.

But fans weren't having any of it, with countless coming forward to defend their leading female over the 'sexist' comments.

Alicia Vikander body shamed

A Twitter user posted this sexist remark about Alicia Vikander's body type compared to that of character Lara Croft's. Source: Twitter/







There’s no doubt that Alicia’s embodiment of Croft is less cartoonishly busty than the one found in the original video games.

The actress herself, who packed on 12 pounds of muscle for the role, admitted that one of the main differences between her version of the character and her predecessors’ is that, “My breasts are not as pointy as the first Lara!” whilst on The Graham Norton Show last month.

Alicia has gained over 12lbs of muscle for the role. Source: Supplied

Nonetheless, her Tomb Raider look is hardly out of sync with Lara’s game counterparts because she very closely resembles the more athletic, and less exaggerated, Croft found in the 2013 reboot series.

And regardless, such criticisms — which are in line with the complaints that met Gal Gadot’s casting as Wonder Woman — reek of outright misogynistic body-shaming.

Alicia's adoring fans had no time for the sexist trolls on social media. Source: Getty

Thank goodness Alicia's fans stepped up to defend their queen.

Tomb Raider is currently in cinemas across Australia where you can see Alicia slay.

