MAFS' Tracey DUMPS Dean

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

It's been one of the most controversial pairings in Married At First Sight history, and now the fate of Tracey and Dean's relationship has been decided.

In a bombshell episode kicking off finale week on Sunday, Tracey sensationally dumped Dean.

"You don't deserve me," she told him, weeks after he cheated on her with fellow MAFS contestant Davina Rankin.

Just moments earlier, Dean had confessed his love for the single mother.

tracey dean mafs

Tracey dumped Dean during Sunday night's episode of Married At First Sight. Source: Channel Nine

And get this, he even shed some serious tears.

Well, that was only the start of the waterworks for a very emotional Dean, because he was about to hear something he didn't want to.

After initially highlighting the positive elements of their time together, Tracey gave her TV husband a major reality check.

"You quickly pulled me out of my romantic fantasy when you betrayed me," she said.

mafs tracey dean dump finale

"It was then I found out that love isn't all sparks and butterflies," she continued.

At this moment, Dean's face just got a lot more red.

"I've also surprised myself so much through this experiment for staying and defending you and us and not kicking you to the curb," Tracey then said.

"Thanks to the drama, I've learned what love really is and could be. It's pain, it's sleepless nights.

mafs dean cries

This was the start of Dean's tears. Source: Channel Nine

"Standing before you is a woman who has understood you and your BS, stuck with you through all your mistakes. I feel like you have met your match in me."

BOOM!

"This experiment has reminded me that when I love a person, I must not forget to take care of myself, too - that I trust too easily. This experiment has shaken me awake and helped me see what I'm worth," she added.

Yes, Tracey. Do it.









With her notes in her trembling hands, Tracey finally said with a shaky voice what we've all been waiting for.

"And unfortunately, Dean... You don't deserve me."

As expected, social media had plenty to say about this. Some of our favourite reactions are just above.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

