Georgie Gardner tells Karl: 'You're pathetic'

Just as details have surfaced of Karl Stefanovic's Uber rant about his Channel Nine colleagues, Georgie Gardner has taken a subtle swipe at her Today show co-host this morning.

The 46-year-old television presenter smugly called Karl 'pathetic' during a segment about sausage dogs.

It comes after New Idea magazine published an interview with an Uber driver, who claims to have heard an explosive 45-minute conversation between Karl and his younger brother Peter, in which the Gold Logie winner said Georgie needs to 'step up' after taking over Lisa Wilkinson's hosting role.

During a segment about sausage dogs on Monday morning, Georgie took the opportunity to tease Karl about his fear of the animals after he was 'savaged by a sausage dog as a child'.

"You've got to face your fears, Karl," newsreader Deborah Knight said.

"Well, that's right. That's coming up, don't you worry about that," Georgie then added.

At this point, a defensive Karl said, "I sense a little sarcasm in your voice".

"Well, it's probably about now I should call you pathetic," Georgie responded.

In Monday's issue of New Idea magazine, an Uber driver recounted overhearing a speaker-phone conversation between the Stefanovic brothers, after Peter and his wife Sylvia sat down in his vehicle.

As well as apparently accusing her of 'siting on the fence', the Uber driver claims an 'angry' Karl's criticism of his co-host involved him saying 'she didn't have enough opinions'.

The driver says Karl suggested he 'was going to start pushing hard and that she needed to do that if she wanted to stay on the show'.

Karl is then said to have complained about other Channel Nine colleagues, including long-time entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins who 'kept all the entertainment contacts close to his chest'.

Meanwhile Peter was just as concerned with the Network, apparently telling his older brother that his ideas 'were always knocked back', hindering him from furthering his career.

The driver also claims Peter complained about colleague Mark Burrows, and that the presenter was 'intoxicated', while wife Sylvia Jeffreys didn't get involved in the conversation.

Be has reached out to Channel Nine for comment.

Yesterday 43-year-old Karl came forward to say they are both 'sorry' and admitted the remarks were 'stupid.'

“Pete and I were guilty of having a spray after a Sunday barbecue,” Karl told The Sunday Telegraph. “We talk a hundred times a day and hardly ever about work. Mainly about his terrible golf."

“But we did, and the conversation was recorded. And we are sorry. I was angry with myself at first that I could be so stupid.”

