Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Karl Stefanovic's ex called police on his wedding day

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has had an eventful few weeks.

First his secret 'wedding' to fiancé Jasmine Yarbrough was uncovered by photographers in helicopters, then he was busted ranting about his Channel Nine colleagues during an Uber ride.

Now it's been reported that his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn also caused the television presenter additional drama, after claims emerged that she called police on his big day.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine on wedding day

Reports 'newlyweds' Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough's big day was interrupted by a call to the police made by his ex Cassandra. Source: Nine

Cass — who finalised her divorce from the journalist last year after 21 years of marriage — is said to have called the cops over a growing 'concern' for their their kids, a source told New Idea.

Though it's not clear what sparked Cassandra's worry, the magazine reported that it 'coincided' with the former couple's two youngest children, Ava and River, attending his 'commitment ceremony'.

Karl recently opened up about the big day, telling 9Honey the 'commitment ceremony' was a 'lovely occasion'.

Cassandra Thorburn reportedly called the police on the day of Karl's commitment ceremony. Source: Getty

The same magazine detailed the explosive phone conversation between the Stefanovic brothers that has rocked Karl's Today gig.

As well as apparently accusing his co-host Georgie Gardner of 'siting on the fence', the Uber driver claims an 'angry' Karl's criticised her for not having 'enough opinions'.

Georgie Gardner Karl Stefanovic

Karl apologised to Georgie Gardner over the comments he made about her in an Uber ride. Source: Instagram/GeorgieGardner

The driver says Karl suggested he 'was going to start pushing hard and that she needed to do that if she wanted to stay on the show'.

Karl and Cassandra were married for 21 years, seen here in happier times. Source: Getty

His relationship with shoe designer Jasmine, 33, doesn't appear to have been affected by all the drama, with the pair admitting they are 'very much in love' to The Sunday Telegraph.

Cassandra last year sensationally described her ex-hubby as 'dead' to her.

