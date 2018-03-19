Has MAFS' Dean moved on from Tracey already?

The nation was shocked to see Dean Wells sensationally dumped by his 'wife' Tracey Jewell last night during finale week of Married At First Sight.

But despite bawling his eyes out as his relationship came to a climatic end, it seems Dean, 39, may have already moved on.

During this morning's breakfast show on Triple M, the Grill Team discussed the fact the reality star had moved on with someone very close to home.

"We've decided to drop a bombshell on Matthew," host Emma Freedman said live on-air, surprising one of her co-hosts, Matty Johns.

"Regarding your niece," Gus Worland said. "She's like a daughter to you."

As Matty sounds restless and uneasy, Gus eventually reveals he uncovered a secret over the weekend that his niece was dating Dean Wells.

"Dean Wells is the real knob end from Married At First Sight," he continued. "The absolute c***head."

Naturally, this description of his niece's new man doesn't go down too well with Matty, who he had earlier described as being 'like a daughter' to him.

Especially when Emma chips in and calls him a "liar, a misogynist, a cheating guy".

"Pretty much everything about the bloke is not good, and he's dating your niece," Guy finishes.

With that, the former professional rugby league player leaves the studio, saying "I've got to go make a phone call."

YIKES!

When Matty returned to the studio, he revealed he'd spoken to his wife Trish who "was across this".

"She used to date Dean," Matty said, adding that his wife insisted he's a 'nice bloke.'

So there you have it, Dean hasn't moved on just yet after getting his heart broken by Tracey.

