Oprah Winfrey has 'married' Stedman Graham

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Oprah Winfrey and her long-term partner Stedman Graham have been together for 32 years and have now reportedly tied the knot.

In a 'surprise wedding' Oprah and Stedman made their love 'official' at their Santa Barbara home, according to New Idea.

The couple were previously engaged in 1992, but never officially married.

2018 Golden Globes Stedman Graham Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey and her long-term partner Stedman Graham have been together for 32 years and have now reportedly tied the knot. The couple are pictured here at the 2018 Golden Globes together. Source: Getty

It seems 26 years on in 2018, the pair had a change of heart.

"Absolutely no-one saw it coming," a source told the magazine. "Stedman and Oprah really value their love and life together and they wanted to be able to share this moment in a really simple, private way that honoured that."

Apparently part of the reason the pair chose to wed is Oprah's potential bid for president in 2020.

Oprah Stedman 2015

Apparently part of the reason the pair chose to wed is Oprah's potential bid for president in 2020. The pair are pictured here together at the 2015 Oscars. Source: Getty

"Having Stedman by her side as her husband instead of her boyfriend would strengthen her chance with the conservative American voters," the insider told the publication.

However, representatives for Oprah confirmed to Be these claims are completely untrue.

Following Oprah's incredible Time's Up speech at this year's Golden Globes, the campaign for her to run for the 2020 presidency has emerged with full force.

Oprah Winfrey gave an incredibly inspiring speech at the 2018 Golden Globes as she accepted the Cecille B. DeMille Award.

Oprah gave an incredibly inspiring speech at the 2018 Golden Globes as she accepted the Cecille B. DeMille Award. Source: Getty

However, the former queen of daytime television recently admitted in an interview on 60 Minutes that she has no plans on running.

"I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it's just not in my spirit," she said. "It's not in my DNA."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

