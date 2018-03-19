MKR's Kim and Suong sent to elimination house

Group One on My Kitchen Rules was feeling the love during their Valentines Day Challenge on Monday night, but one team got a little too sweet.

And for Kim and Suong, that meant they were sent to sudden death at elimination house.

"Oh wow this is sickly sweet," Hadil said when trying Kim and Suong's dessert. "I can't take one more bite of that."

"This is not fine dining," Hadil proclaimed. "Kim and Suong couldn't do fine dining if they tried."

And upon the judges trying the dessert, it seemed they agreed that it was just too sweet to stomach.

"Ladies that creme anglaise was just way too sweet," Pete said during their final critiques.

"It was too sweet and your caramel was burnt," Colin added. "The flavours could have been better."

Group one was instructed to create a dish that's romantic while judge Manu Fidel stepped in as head chef taking over 12-Micron, a restaurant in Barangaroo, Sydney.

But unfortunately Kim and Suong was left devastated and sent to the sudden death cook-off back at elimination house after presenting their floating meringue dessert to paying customers who were less than impressed.

And rivals Sydney team Sonya and Hadil didn't hold back their thoughts on who had the worst dish of the night.

"The dish I disliked the most for me was Kim and Suong's," Hadil said, adding, "It was too sweet, and the sugar work was burnt, it wasn’t a pleasant taste".

