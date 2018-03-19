MKR's Kim and Suong sent to elimination house

News

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Group One on My Kitchen Rules was feeling the love during their Valentines Day Challenge on Monday night, but one team got a little too sweet.

Kim and Suong sent to elimination house

Kim and Suong sent to elimination house

And for Kim and Suong, that meant they were sent to sudden death at elimination house.

"Oh wow this is sickly sweet," Hadil said when trying Kim and Suong's dessert. "I can't take one more bite of that."

"This is not fine dining," Hadil proclaimed. "Kim and Suong couldn't do fine dining if they tried."

Sonya Hadil unimpressed with Kim and Suongs dessert MKR

Sonya and Hadil were less than impressed with Kim and Suong's floating meringue dessert. Source: Seven

Pete left with bad taste in mouth MKR

Pete looked like he was left with a bad taste in his mouth after trying the sickly sweet dish. Source: Seven

And upon the judges trying the dessert, it seemed they agreed that it was just too sweet to stomach.

"Ladies that creme anglaise was just way too sweet," Pete said during their final critiques.

"It was too sweet and your caramel was burnt," Colin added. "The flavours could have been better."

Colin, Pete and Manu MKR

Colin, Pete and Manu all gave their final critiques on the dish, sending the girls to elimination house. Source: Seven

MKR floating meringue

And although Colin said it presented well, he agreed with Pete it just didnt taste as good as it looked. Source: Seven

Group one was instructed to create a dish that's romantic while judge Manu Fidel stepped in as head chef taking over 12-Micron, a restaurant in Barangaroo, Sydney.

But unfortunately Kim and Suong was left devastated and sent to the sudden death cook-off back at elimination house after presenting their floating meringue dessert to paying customers who were less than impressed.

Sonya and Hadil MKR

Sonya and Hadil told the judges they thought Kim and Suong's was the worst dish of the night. Source: Seven

Sonya Hadil MKR

The girls will now face a sudden death cook-off against someone from group two, but who will it be? Source: Seven

And rivals Sydney team Sonya and Hadil didn't hold back their thoughts on who had the worst dish of the night.

"The dish I disliked the most for me was Kim and Suong's," Hadil said, adding, "It was too sweet, and the sugar work was burnt, it wasn’t a pleasant taste".

To see if Kim and Suong will come out on top in the sudden death cook-off at elimination house, tune in to My Kitchen Rules at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

