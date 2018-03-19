Exclusive: MKR's Sonya says Jess and Emma are scoring 'strategically'

She had everyone talking after her 'fine dining' comment on My Kitchen Rules last night, but Sonya Mefaddi says she and cooking partner Hadil are not the only two competitive contestants on the Channel Seven reality show.

Speaking to Be, the 34-year-old says many of their rivals have a determined streak, and some have even adopted the habit of 'strategic scoring'.

So who are the cunning cooks in the kitchen? "Definitely Jess and Emma," reveals Sonya.

"They’re not the strongest cooks so I found that they probably felt the need to play the game," she continues.

While the blonde sisters are definitely are the duo to watch out for, Sonya says Jess and Emma aren't the only ones scoring strategically.

"With Dan and Gemma’s elimination round, they produced a really beautiful tart for instant for their dessert, and I felt like all the teams from group 1 took a bite or two bits and pretended they didn’t enjoy it," Sonya explains.

"And Hadid and I just felt really angry by the Kim and Suong fireworks that happened."

Sonya's of course referring to last night's drama on MKR, part of which involved Suong laughing at her for thinking Alex and Emily's main meal was too 'salty'.

"We’re good friends and I respect Kim and Suong but I felt disrespected by Suong because I was giving my critique and I went into the show to play fairly and be honest," says Sonya.

"If I was in elimination, I would want everyone to score the food and not score our personalities per say and play fairly."

My Kitchen Rules continues at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram