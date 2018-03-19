Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston's 'business venture'

Despite having no official word from either Brad Pitt or Jennifer Aniston, speculation surrounding a possible reunion between the former couple is at an all-time high.

After Jen, 49, split from her hubby of two years Justin Theroux, reports have suggested Brad and Jen are "in love and always have been", that they've become 'engaged' and have even celebrated their second chance with a romantic vaycay to Northern California.

Now it seems things may be getting serious, with talk the rumoured-to-be reconciled couple discussed "merging their business interests" whilst on their getaway.

"They had so much to talk about and they wanted to do it away from the prying eyes of Hollywood," a 'close friend' told NW magazine.

"There's talk of merging their business interests again, plus there's obvious chemistry between them that never really went away," they added.

While it's not super clear exactly what this new working relationship will entail, the friend — who is quoted as having known the pair for years — added that getting their romance back on track would be a 'fairytale.'

Brad, 54, is in the midst of divorce proceedings from his wife of 10 years Angelina Jolie.

While Jen issued a statement to announce her separation from Justin, 46, in February, insisting they were still "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Be has reached out to Brad's representatives for comment.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram