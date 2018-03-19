Ange is struggling with Brad and Jen's reunion

While the world is rejoicing at the news that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may be getting back together, it seems understandable his most recent ex-wife may be finding it tough.

Angelina Jolie has reportedly broken her silence on the situation, apparently telling those close to her that she's "trying to be really positive" about the situation for the sake of their kids.

However it hasn't been easy for the Maleficient star, who shares six children with the 43-year-old, New Idea claims.

"It's the ultimate slap in the face," an insider told the publication.

"She's trying to be really positive for the kids and when she speaks to people she's all light and love, but she's having some dark days at the moment."

The source — who the magazine claims is a 'friend' of the actress — goes on to explain that hearing about Brad and Jen falling in love again has made her 'angry' and 'bitter' adding that their reconciliation is "really eating her up."

Brad and Ange, 42, famously met while filming Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004. Brad was still married to Friends star Jen at the time, with their divorce being made public in January 2005.

Currently Brad is in the midst of his divorce proceedings with his wife of 10 years Angelina Jolie.

While Jen split from her hubby of two years Justin Theroux last month.

