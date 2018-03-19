Michael Turnbull takes swipe at Sam Frost

Michael Turnbull is still on the hunt for love on Bachelor In Paradise, but that hasn't stopped him from reminiscing about the past, taking a swipe at former Bachelorette star Sam Frost.

The 36-year-old, who has his heart broken by Sam a four years ago, insists "she's had her chance" with him.

"I'm not going to be anyone's second choice," Michael told NW.

Apparently Sam needs to learn from her mistakes, namely her ex-boyfriend Sasha Mielczarek.

"You know she [went] with Sasha and she's got to deal with the consequences," he said. "Maybe she should have picked me..."

Wow. That's a bold statement to make.

Michael is set to rub shoulders, or perhaps a bit more, with the likes of Tara Pavlovic, Laurina Fleure, Keira Maguire and Leah Costa.

Bachelor In Paradise premieres on Sunday night on Channel Ten at 7.30pm.

