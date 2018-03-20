News

Bachelorette star the victim of coward punch

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be

Australian reality star Cameron Cranley has sustained severe facial injuries after he 'was king hit by a stranger' in Sydney on Friday night.

The Bachelorette star informed fans on Monday that he will be going into surgery by the end of the week, after fracturing his temple, eye socket and cheek.

"For those who don't know I was king hit by a stranger without warning Friday night. #cowardspunch (sic)," the firefighter wrote on Instagram.

cameron cranley coward punch

Australian reality star Cameron Cranley has sustained some severe facial injuries after he 'was king hit by a stranger' in Sydney on Friday night. Source: Instagram/camcranley

Cameron, who appeared in the 2016 season of The Bachelorette with Georgia Love, also shared some graphic images revealing severe bruising around his eye.

"Thanks for the love guys. You are all amazing and I'm getting back to as many of you as I can now!" he wrote last night.

"Surgery is on Friday to make me robocop. Sore but still smiling #feelingloved #2018hasbeenashocker (sic)," he added.

cameron cranley king hit

The Bachelorette star informed fans on Monday that he will be going into surgery by the end of the week, after fracturing his temple, eye socket and cheek. Source: Instagram/camcranley

Back in 2012, 18-year-old Thomas Kelly was killed after being hit with a coward's punch in Kings Cross.

In 2014, then NSW state premier Mike Baird introduced lock out laws in Sydney, in a bid to reduce alcohol-related violence.

Last month Paul Toole, Minister for Liquor and Gaming said the lockout laws had resulted a "significant reduction in assaults".

cameron cranley bachelorette georgia love

Cameron appeared in the 2016 season of The Bachelorette with Georgia Love. Source: Channel Ten

"Four years ago, the wider community was sickened by the senseless injury and death," Toole told Central Sydney.

"There was an intense demand for the Government to do something to put a stop to those tragedies. The overall impact has been a significant reduction in assaults in the inner-city area."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

