Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Watch Katy Perry throw shade at Taylor Swift

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

There's been many times when Katy Perry has tried to put the Taylor Swift feud to rest once and for all.

Watch Katy Perry throw shade at Taylor Swift on American Idol

But her latest comment about the Shake It Off hitmaker during a recent American Idol episode screams shade all over.

It all went down when a male contestant was asked by Katy's fellow judge, Luke Bryan, who his favourite musician is.

american idol katy perry

Katy Perry has thrown shade at Taylor Swift in a recent American Idol episode. Source: ABC

And yes, you guess it... It's Tay-Swift.

"I'm sorry for this Katy... Taylor Swift," the auditioning hopeful said.

"Oh you don't have to be sorry," Katy responds, before the contestant interrupts, "I love Taylor Swift".

Katy perry taylor swift american idol

It all went down when an auditioning contestant told Katy his favourite musician is Taylor Swift. Source: ABC

Alright buddy, you said it once. But maybe twice is pushing your luck.

"I love her as a songwriter as well," she says with a tiny bit of hesitation.

katy perry shade taylor swift

Umm you said what? Katy then said, 'I love her as a songwriter as well'. Source: ABC

Now is this some serious shade? It's easy to argue either way.

But many fans are absolutely convinced it's a backhanded compliment.









Last year Katy confirmed in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment the drama between her and Taylor all started after some backup dancers jumped ship.

At the time she said she's tried to make the peace but Tay won't have a bar of it.

It did used to be mad love with these two but it must be very very bad blood now.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

