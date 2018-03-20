Watch Katy Perry throw shade at Taylor Swift

There's been many times when Katy Perry has tried to put the Taylor Swift feud to rest once and for all.
But her latest comment about the Shake It Off hitmaker during a recent American Idol episode screams shade all over.
It all went down when a male contestant was asked by Katy's fellow judge, Luke Bryan, who his favourite musician is.
And yes, you guess it... It's Tay-Swift.
"I'm sorry for this Katy... Taylor Swift," the auditioning hopeful said.
"Oh you don't have to be sorry," Katy responds, before the contestant interrupts, "I love Taylor Swift".
Alright buddy, you said it once. But maybe twice is pushing your luck.
"I love her as a songwriter as well," she says with a tiny bit of hesitation.
Now is this some serious shade? It's easy to argue either way.
But many fans are absolutely convinced it's a backhanded compliment.
Last year Katy confirmed in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment the drama between her and Taylor all started after some backup dancers jumped ship.
At the time she said she's tried to make the peace but Tay won't have a bar of it.
It did used to be mad love with these two but it must be very very bad blood now.
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram